A FORMER football hooligan who turned his life around has been recognised with an award from The Prince’s Trust.

Kieran Egan, from Atherstone, was homeless, unemployed, and a drug user when he decided he needed to make some changes.

“I was homeless and had been unemployed for six months,” he said. “I was arrested a few years earlier for football hooliganism and I believed this was deterring employers from giving me a chance which made me feel ashamed of my past.

“I was taking drugs and felt like I wasn’t ever going to get anywhere when I was also diagnosed with depression. I was referred to The Prince’s Trust Team programme and it was here that things started to change.

“I felt motivated for the first time in years and put all of my energy into the programme. I made friends and improved my lifestyle choices and felt I had something to get up for every day.

“My passion for football led me to approach my local club for work experience where I was offered the chance to shadow the manager and given the responsibility of organising a charity football match raising over £3,000 which was an incredible achievement.

“I now have a job and I volunteer on the Team programme. I’m studying at college for a sports leadership qualification and can see a career for myself doing something I love.

“I’ve stopped taking drugs and my future is looking so much brighter now thanks to The Prince’s Trust.”

Casey Frampton, Prince’s Trust Team Leader at Warwickshire College, said: “Kieran’s work experience was one of the most successful we’ve ever had. What he managed to achieve was incredible.”

Due to his impressive progress, Kieran was awarded the HSBC UK Breakthrough Award at the Midlands Prince’s Trust Awards ceremony last week.

The award recognises the progress of young people in overcoming barriers and developing new skills.

Speaking at the awards, Kieran said: “It’s been a brilliant night! The recognition and support from The Prince’s Trust continues to help me every day. I now believe I can achieve and enjoy a good life – my life is looking so much brighter now."

Ian Stuart, CEO, HSBC UK said: “The HSBC UK Breakthrough Award recognises the outstanding progress of young people who have overcome extraordinary challenges to develop new skills and reach their potential. Kieran is the incredibly worthy winner of this year’s award. Congratulations Kieran.”