Leading figures from across the West Midlands gathered in Victoria Square this week for the laying of the first tracks for the extension of the Midlands metro.

Mayor Andy Street, Cllr Waseem Zaffar, cabinet member for transport with Birmingham City Council and West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) transport lead Cllr Roger Lawrence were joined by Minister of State for Transport Jesse Norman MP for the event, which marks the first step in the Birmingham Westside Metro Extension between Grand Central and Centenary Square.

The project, which is expected to cost nearly £150 million, is currently running on schedule, with passenger trams due to be running by the end of 2019.

The extension runs for some 650 metres between Grand Central and a temporary terminus on Broad Street in Centenary Square .

And, in a UK first, there will no overhead wires on view because trams running on the Westside extension will be battery-powered.

The tram will merge with traffic at the remodelled Paradise Circus/Queensway/Paradise Street junction, while a further 1.35 kilometre extension will take the tram to Hagley Road, Edgbaston , and will be completed in 2021.

Speaking at the event Mr Street said that extension of the metro is important for a whole host of reasons.

"The metro programme is important to Birmingham and the West Midlands, and we’re really gathering momentum now," he said.

"We’re seeing ridership numbers grow on the metro, and now the next extension will be here, from New Street up to Five Ways and onto Edgbaston. Also of course extending out from Wednesdbury up to Brierley Hill, and the extension in Wolverhampton city centre to the rail station there.

"So what this is all about is actually giving people a network, giving them much more choice, and of course an alternative choice to their car. It’s a quick, easy and of course pollution-free method of transport around the conurbation and busting congestion as well.

"So it’s important in all sorts of ways. Congestion, health, pollution, all of those things, so it’s great that we’re actually getting on with this now."