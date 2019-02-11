Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new secondary school and 400 family homes are to go up in Perry Barr as part of the area's multi-million pound regeneration.

The proposals for phase two of the Commonwealth Games legacy projects were unveiled today by Birmingham City Council ahead of public consultation, starting next week.

At its heart will be a 1,260-pupil secondary schools and 400 new homes, mostly three, four and five-bed townhouses. The school could open as soon as September 2021, with the homes to follow after the 2022 Games.

The scheme will sit in the area between Holford Drive and Aldridge Road in Perry Barr.

A drop-in session takes place on Wednesday 20 February, at the Doug Ellis sports Centre, Perry Barr, between 1pm and 7pm, for residents to find out more.

It's the second phase of the regeneration ahead of and after the Games in 2022. Already planned are:

* Athletes' village for up to 6,800 athletes, to then be converted into around 1,400 homes, mostly flats and maisonettes

* Retirement village and community centre

* £70 million refurbishment of Alexandra Stadium and a brand new aquatics centre in Sandwell, expected to cost around £80 million.

* £27 million of highways improvements, set to include the removal of Perry Barr flyover

* New Sprint services, bus lanes and cycle lanes

The exact cost of hosting the Games continues to await Government confirmation but it's estimated at £750 million. The government has pledged to meet 75% of the costs, with Birmingham partners expected to stump up the rest.

Coun Ian Ward has previously said: “Since we announced our intention to bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, I’ve always said the event is about so much more than just 11 days of sport. The regeneration of Perry Barr will be the most tangible and transformative legacy we achieve as a result of hosting the games, bringing investment and regeneration to area that has long been crying out for it."

He added today: “Phase Two of the wider regeneration vision for Perry Barr will play a significant part in achieving our goals, providing a high-quality neighbourhood for people and the best possible standard of living in Birmingham.

“This scheme will build on the magnificent progress we have achieved on Phase One. It normally takes three years for a Commonwealth Games Village project to obtain planning consent, but thanks to the ‘can do’ attitude of the council and its partners, we have already done the job in just 12 months.”

Public consultation into the new proposals will go on until March 4th. An outline planning application will then be submitted to the city's planning committee this summer for homes to go up in the months after the 2022 Games.

The school, if approved by the Department for Education, could be up and open much sooner - in September 2021.

The area is also set to undergo improvements to transport links, including an upgrade for Perry Barr railway station.

The Doug Ellis Sports Centre will be retained and a new all-weather pitch added.