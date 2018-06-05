The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Birmingham cinema damaged by a fire and a suburban pub dating back more than a century have been added to a register of buildings at risk.

Campaign charity Save Britain's Heritage has included the The Royalty, in Harborne, and The Red Lion, in Handsworth, in its latest annual Buildings at Risk catalogue, this year called 'Revive and Survive'.

The publication features buildings of historic significance and interest but which are in need of renovation and repair in order to give them a fresh start and ensure their survival.

The Royalty, in High Street, was built in 1930 to a neo-Georgian design by Horace G Bradley, an architect responsible for several picture houses in Birmingham including the Kingsway in Kings Heath, currently in the early stages of a major regeneration project.

(Image: Elliott Brown/Flickr)

The cinema was run by Associated British Cinemas from 1935 to 1963, after which it became a bingo hall but has been empty since 2012 and was damaged by a fire in November.

Local group Royalty Harborne Trust is raising funds with a view to creating a new venue for various arts and cultural uses.

The Red Lion pub, in Soho Road, was built in 1901 by James Lister & Lea for the Holt Brewery Company.

Previous plans for the building, which was put up for auction in 2014, included turning the former pub into a restaurant but so far no-one has started work in earnest on revamping it, according to Save Britain's Heritage.

The 2018-19 catalogue has more than 100 empty and neglected buildings collated from across the UK including courthouses, theatres, shipyard offices, churches and barracks.

It also includes Bird Grove in Coventry, a building once called home by Mary Ann Evans, the novelist better known by her pseudonym George Eliot.

The early 19th century house is Grade II* listed because of its special connection to the writer as she moved there aged 21.

Though she was not yet writing novels, it was a very formative period in her life and she began writing anonymous articles and book reviews for a local newspaper.

Among the other West Midlands buildings to feature are:

Allotment Huts, Stoney Road Gardens, Coventry

Eight tiny summer houses set in an area of allotments

Whiteacre Waterworks, Shustoke, Warwickshire

Victorian water pumping station with a filter house, water well and superintendent's office

The Boot Inn, Orleton, Herefordshire

Building has 17th century origins but was altered and extended in the 19th and 20th centuries

Sutton Hall, Otley Road, Shrewsbury

Farmhouse whose façade dates back to the early 19th century but it is thought the building has an earlier core

Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer for Save Britain's Heritage, said: "All over the country, there are countless numbers of disused, historic buildings which could be revived with new uses to ensure their survival.

"In preparing this year's catalogue, we have unearthed a treasure trove of beautiful buildings which tell the story of this country but need action to be taken if they are to survive."

Revive and Survive will be published in June 27.