One of the 'most dangerous roads' in Solihull should not be used for HS2 construction traffic, the council's deputy leader has argued.

Cllr Ian Courts, who lives in Balsall Common, said he would be worried about increased vehicle movements along Truggist Lane - a rural route to the east of the village.

While he noted that a HS2 report had set out steps to minimise traffic along the road, he said he was uncomfortable with it being used in any capacity.

Addressing last week's HS2 Implementation Advisory Group, he said: "I think Truggist Lane is one of the most dangerous roads to drive down, walk down, cycle down. I have nearly been killed walking along that.

"I do not think you should use Truggist Lane for anything. I know you are going to tell me you have to, but if you have to for certain purposes then you need to think about the safety strategy. Because it's not so much just the bends, it's the fact it's not very wide."

He argued that the only solution would be to consider imposing something like a one-way system along the road, although he suggested this would have a "devastating" impact locally.

Sheila Cooper, who lives in nearby Berkswell, said there were already real difficulties on the lane.

"Truggist Lane has, through the wisdom of Solihull planning ... 40 tonne lorries, enormous lorries from a commercial site," she said.

"If you meet one of those, I tell you, you're in the hedgerow and you take your life in your own hands. I try to never drive down there if I can help it."

She argued that there were many questions more generally about maintaining access to community facilities such as schools, the local doctor's surgery and housing developments and she could not see how it would all work.

One of HS2's key contractors told the meeting that it was carrying out assessments of the routes being proposed and said that Cllr Courts' feedback would be passed on.

They had attended the meeting with the latest details about plans for haul and delivery routes in the Balsall Common area during the construction process.

Other concerns raised by borough councillors and residents included the impact on Kenilworth Road, which already carries considerable traffic during peak periods, and Hallmeadow Road, where many vehicles park due to the shortage of spaces at nearby Berkswell Station.

It was also pointed out that the area was often used as "a rat run" when the M40 or M42 were closed, which could add to the complexity of moving construction vehicles in the locality.

Andy de Bell, community engagement manager at construction firm Balfour Beatty Vinci, said: "For us obviously we don't want vehicles tied up because we've got a job to get done, just as everyone has places to be. Again our traffic planning is very mindful of that."