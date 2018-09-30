Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners demanding justice for the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings have taken their campaign to the Conservative conference at Birmingham’s ICC.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the 1974 terrorist bombing, collared senior Conservative David Davis as he entered the conference centre.

She said: “I told him that we had been denied legal aid six times. He looked shocked.”

The Justice4the21 campaign has set up a protest outside the conference venue.

Families of the bombing victims have struggled to obtain legal aid, which would allow them to play a full role in the inquest into the 21 deaths.

Their lawyers, Belfast-based KRW LAW LLP, have been working without pay. But they will need funding in order to represent the families when the full inquest begins.

Without legal representation, campaigners will struggle to get answers from police and the security services, who will be represented by state-funded lawyers.

Ms Hambleton said: “The Legal Aid Agency are making us jump through hoops to get the funding we need.

“One way or another, we have been denied legal aid six times.

“We have the biggest fight on our hands. We are fighting the juggernaut of the British establishment.”

The bombings in two city centre pubs, widely believed to be the work of the IRA, killed 21 people and injured 182, making it the deadliest peacetime attack in the UK at the time.

Six men, known as the Birmingham Six, were imprisoned for the murders and served 17 years behind bars in one of Britain’s most infamous miscarriages of justice before their convictions were quashed.

Five West Midlands Police officers were charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the original criminal investigation, but a judge ruled in 1993 that a fair trial would be impossible.

An inquest pre-hearing review will be held on October 31.

Last week the bereaved families described feeling as if they had been “punched in the stomach” after leading judges upheld the coroner’s decision not to investigate who was responsible for the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Speaking after Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other Court of Appeal judges ruled that Sir Peter Thornton QC had made “no error of law” in reaching his decision, they said they would continue to fight for “truth, justice and accountability”.

Sir Peter, who is conducting the inquests, won his tax payer-funded appeal on Wednesday against a High Court ruling which overturned his decision not to investigate the identities of the perpetrators of the atrocities as part of the proceedings.

In January, two judges sitting in Birmingham quashed his decision to exclude the perpetrator issue, and ordered him to reconsider that decision, following a successful judicial review action by bereaved families.

But, Lord Burnett, Lady Justice Hallett and Lord Justice McCombe ruled that the coroner’s decision “is not open to legal objection”.