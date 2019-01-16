The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A secondary school in Tamworth will be expanded to accommodate more than 1,200 pupils.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has made the decision to expand The Rawlett School, an AET Academy, and increase the capacity from 960 to 1,260 places. This means the school will expand by 60 places per year group.

Expansion plans, subject to gaining planning permission, include the provision of four additional classrooms, two ICT rooms, expanded dining facilities, an additional science room, and the refurbishment of other existing spaces. T he project will cost circa £3 million, funded through Section 106 developer contributions.

Last year, the school undertook a five-week consultation with local people on a proposal to expand Rawlett.

County Councillor Philip White, cabinet member for learning and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said: “The right foundation of learning and skills is important for our young people to access good jobs and live healthier, happier and independent lives.

"With the new housing proposed in the north of Tamworth, we need to plan ahead and accommodate the expected rise in demand for secondary school places in this area.”

“The Rawlett School – An AET Academy is rated ‘Good’ by OFSTED, and the governing body are keen to embrace expansion so that future pupils can benefit from the valuable education offered by the school.

"By putting plans in place now, we can ensure there are enough school places available to cope with increased demand and still offer parents and pupils a choice in the education they receive.”

The proposed expansion comes as 9 housing schemes have been proposed in Rawlett’s catchment area, totalling 2040 houses. It is thought this development will create an extra 306 secondary-aged pupils.