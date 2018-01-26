Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City centre commuters are warned that cars will be banned from a large stretch of Broad Street from Monday, January 29 to prepare for construction of the Midland Metro tram extension.

Only buses, taxis and service vehicles will be allowed to use the street between Granville Street, next to the Travelodge hotel, and Paradise Circus.

The restrictions are being introduced ahead of the construction of the tram extension to Edgbaston Five Ways.

Bridge Street will also be closed at the junction of Broad Street and Centenary Square, with access maintained for pedestrians and cyclists only.

City roads bosses will also install new taxi ranks on Cambridge Street, Bridge Street and Bishopsgate Street.

For approximately four weeks there will be temporary traffic signals with shuttle lane running on the approach from Five Ways to Broad Street. Vehicles will only be able

to turn left from Bishopsgate Street and Sheepcote Street onto Broad Street although this restriction will be removed prior to the IAAF World Indoor Athletics event at the National Indoor Arena from March 2.

Pedestrian and cycle routes in the area will be maintained and traffic marshals will on-hand to assist with any queries the travelling public may have.

The tram, which currently runs to Grand Central, is being extended over the next three years. The line to Centenary Square will open in 2019 and services to Five Ways are scheduled to begin in 2021.

Steve Grimes, project director for the Birmingham Westside Extension for the Midland Metro Alliance, said: “We understand that nobody likes disruption to their regular travel plans but we are

working with the Birmingham City Council, Westside Business Improvement District and Transport for West Midlands to minimise our impact wherever possible.

“Our Engagement Team will continue to work with local businesses and residents to keep them up-to- date with our plans.”

Council cabinet member for roads Stewart Stacey added: “Whilst short-term disruption is unavoidable, the tram extension through Centenary Square to Edgbaston is crucial for the city’s continued development and regeneration. It is exciting that these works are accelerating with the Midland Metro Alliance continuing their work to bring these plans into fruition.”