Trees were hacked down along with the 'destruction' of a site by developers even before their planning application had ever been submitted, it has been revealed.

Cllr Ian Courts, the Deputy Leader of Solihull Council, condemned those who removed greenery ahead of plans being lodged with the local authority, arguing that trees are of vital importance to the borough.

At his decision making session last night (Thursday), Cllr Courts, who is also cabinet member for managed growth, said that he expected to see those who had taken such steps ensure that they replanted the area.

Outlining his frustrations at the current situation, he said: "We all know what happens when there is a nice piece of land. The developer says 'I like that piece of land, I'll apply for planning but get rid of those trees first'.

"I've seen it happen, even in my own road, where trees are cut right down before any development even sees the light of day. Can we not do something to protect our trees ... which make this borough what it is?"

His comments were echoed by members of other political groups, who had their own stories of areas of land being stripped back.

Cllr John Windmill (Lib Dem, Olton), who has sat on the council's planning committee for many years, said that he shared concerns about "the destruction" of a site in advance of an application.

"I have an instance in my own ward, where an area has been cleared of trees, a planning application has gone in, the views from the rear gardens of surrounding properties have been shattered quite frankly.

"Of course with conservation areas you have to give notice of the removal of trees. But to suggest that every tree in the borough should [have a Tree Preservation Order] I think is beyond most local authorities.

"So it really needs the Government to concentrate on a few mundane things and see what they can do to change some of the aspects of planning law."

Cllr Max McLoughlin (Green, Shirley South) revealed there had also been controversy in his own ward when a 150-year-old tree had been felled.

"That was something that was incredibly important, not just for the public amenity, but the biodiversity," he said, noting that any such specimen would be home to a great deal of wildlife.

Cllr Courts, who raised the issue as part of a wider discussion on planning policy, said he wanted it "clearly understood" what his view of the practice was.

"I want developers to be absolutely clear that, when I'm looking at concept plans, if I see that existing trees and hedgerows have disappeared then as far as I'm concerned I'll expect comparable replacement to be made."

Under current legislation, it is possible for a local planning authority to impose a TPO to protect a specific tree or woodland from damage or destruction, although Cllr Courts suggested that policy-makers could consider more robust measures.