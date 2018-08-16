The video will start in 8 Cancel

Designs for the Commonwealth Games athletes' village in Birmingham can now be revealed.

Birmingham City Council has unveiled its masterplan for the former Birmingham City University campus in Perry Barr which will be capable housing up to 6,500 of the world's finest athletes alongside officials taking part in the 2022 Games.

The accommodation will also feature a running track and green spaces and is a short distance from Alexander Stadium where the track and field events will take place.

New CGIs have been released showing how the village will look.

Once the multi-sport festival is finished, the site will be converted into around 1,400 new houses, including social, affordable and private renting and homes for sale.

The future development is also set to to have an extra care village for older people and a community centre.

John Crabtree, chairman of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, said: "In the seven months since being awarded the 2022 Games, there has been a lot of work done to prepare this planning application.

"Now is the time for anyone with an interest in the regeneration of Perry Barr to look at our plans in detail and give feedback to the city council planners.

"We want the people of the West Midlands to have ownership of the Games and this is one of the first significant ways in which they can do that."

The site has become available as a result of Birmingham City University relocating to a new purpose-built campus in the Eastside district next to the planned HS2 terminal.

Demolition of the old campus in Perry Barr started earlier this summer.

Comments can be submitted on the plans for the athletes' village until September 13 via Birmingham City Council's online planning portal by using reference number 2018/06313/PA.