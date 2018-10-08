The video will start in 8 Cancel

New images showing how the region's two HS2 stations could look have been released today.

The CGIs give a glimpse into the future of rail travel in the region, showcasing plans for the new stations in Curzon Street, in the city's Eastside district, and Birmingham Interchange near the airport.

The release of the artist's impressions marks the start of a series of public consultation events across Birmingham and Solihull during October which will allow the public to ask questions and give feedback on the proposals.

The video gallery above shows a series of images of the two stations which are due to start welcoming high-speed trains from London in 2026.

The first event takes place from 11am to 3pm today at the Library of Birmingham where staff from HS2 and the design teams will be on hand to answer questions.

Curzon Street is said to be the first brand new intercity station built in Britain since the 19th century.

It will have seven platforms and be connected to Digbeth, New Street station and the city centre via a new Midland Metro tram line.

It will also have pedestrian, cycle, taxi and bus connections to the city and wider West Midlands.

Birmingham Interchange will be part of a new public transport hub serving Solihull, Birmingham Airport and the NEC campus and is tied in with wider development of land close to the airport which will include residential and commercial property.

Teams were chosen earlier this year to design the two new stations.

WSP UK is working with Grimshaw Architects on Curzon Street while Arup is leading the Interchange project.

A full list of the upcoming consultation events can be found here for Birmingham and here for Solihull.