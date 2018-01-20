Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to remove another derelict eyesore city tower block from Birmingham’s skyline is underway after years of debate and deliberation.

The 20 storey Holbrook tower block on the Bromford Estate in Hodge Hill was first earmarked for demolition in 2010 following a campaign by residents.

Built in 1968 it has 59 one bedroom and 57 two-bedroom council flats. The final tenants moved out a few months ago.

The largest demolition excavator in the UK is being used and for the first time this country with an Ultra High Reach Arm attachment fitted.

This mammoth machine, which can reach up to 24 storeys and weighs up to 250 tonnes, will gradually smash or crunch the tower down bit by bit, while huge jets of water are sprayed over debris to keep the dust levels down.

The block’s neighbour, the Warstone Tower, is also set for demolition after arrangements to build an electricity sub-station have been made.

Once cleared the site and the wider Bromford Estate are to be developed with 225 new homes. The development will include properties for sale and rent.

Cllr Majid Mahmood (Lab, Hodge Hill) said: “I’m delighted that the work to demolish has now commenced. It was an eyesore and was not fit for purpose for the 21st century. We will now get more than 200 desirable new properties on the Bromford estate which has been left behind while other parts of the city have been regenerated.”

He added that the tower was built with a 30 year lifespan but had lasted 50 years.

Cllr Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) added: “This marks progress for the Bromford estate. The new development is going to enhance and strengthen the community.”

City housing bosses first earmarked it for demolition in 2011, but given the size of Birmingham’s housing shortage there was a rethink as towers were considered for refurbishment instead.

But in 2016 the decision was taken that the towers were beyond restoration and preparations made for demolition.

Neighbouring residents frequently complained that the towers had become magnets for anti-social behaviour and vandalism and a group turned out to watch demolition begin.