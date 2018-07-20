The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham residents claim flooding which hit hundreds of homes in Selly Park in May was the result of negligence by the authorities.

Graham Allen, of the Selly Park Residents Association, said that delays to a flood defence project on the Pebble Mill site had left residents exposed.

The flood on May 27 was the second time the Selly Park north area had been severely deluged in two years.

Mr Allen was giving evidence before the city council's transport scrutiny committee, which is conducting an inquiry into the floods and response from the authorities.

He said: "The Selly Park north flood scheme should have been finished in December 2017, but work is still ongoing."

(Image: Chris Bradley)

He claimed there was a five month delay while the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water agreed on part of the scheme under Pershore Road and a further six month hold up.

During that delay the houses had flooded again, he said.

"It is negligence by the strategic partners," Mr Allen added.

Residents, he said, believe intensive development on the former BBC Pebble Mill site without adequate flood prevention and drainage work had made the situation worse.

The area has seen a string of major developments, including a private hospital and the new Dental Hospital in recent years.

The overdue flood defences on the Bourn Brook are being part-funded through the development of a student accommodation block on the site.

Ian Jones from the Environment Agency said that the design of the scheme had to be altered leading to delays.

Asked about the expected finish date he added: "We are working with contractors to see what can be done."

The council inquiry is looking at the impact and reaction to the floods which hit the city after the sudden Bank Holiday rainfall.

Flood waters got into at least 400 houses and businesses across the city and officials are investigating a total of 1,600 properties to asses the impact of the flood.

In a victory for residents, council deputy leader Brigid Jones has promised that no one who has been forced to move to a new home while their flood-damaged house is being repaired will be charged two lots of council tax - unless their insurance policy is already covering the cost for them.

Cllr Jones, who represents Selly Park and Bournbrook, also hit out at 'selfish' motorists who carried on driving through flood water sending waves of water into homes causing more damage.