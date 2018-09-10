Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham city councillors are working too hard and should earn more money or have fewer responsibilities, the deputy leader has claimed.

Cllr Brigid Jones (Lab, Bournbrook and Selly Oak) has called for a 'radical' national reform of their roles arguing the 'tremendous' pressure is deterring working-age people from standing to be a councillor.

She compared the situation to school governors saying the extra 'responsibility and accountability' placed upon them in recent years had driven many people away from taking up those voluntary positions.

Addressing the coordinating overview and scrutiny committee on Friday (September 7) Cllr Jones said: "These are roles that were designed over one hundred years ago and the modern way of running a council, even in the last ten years, has changed quite drastically.

"The responsibilities that are put on all of us, particularly in Birmingham where the ratio of councillors to population is one of the worst in the country - each of us represents more people than just about any other councillor in the country - the responsibilities that are on us are extraordinary, compared to the amount of time we are supposed to be putting in."

The basic annual allowance for a Birmingham councillor - who are already among the highest earning in the West Midlands - was increased by two per cent to £16,592 earlier this year on the back of recommendations from the Independent Remuneration Panel.

This was to reflect the fact they were to reduce in number from 120 to 101 following May's local election and each member would likely have higher workloads. The sum assumes three days of work a week, factors in a 25 per cent 'public services discount' and caters for expenses such as telephone calls and postage.

Councillors can also earn one additional 'special responsibility' allowance ranging from £568 for being a member of the standards committee to the £50,000 current leader Cllr Ian Ward receives.

Cllr Jones, who as deputy is entitled to an extra £40,000 allowance, continued and said: "Personally I think we need to reform it one of two ways.

"We need to reduce our responsibilities so that it genuinely can be done in a couple of evenings a week or we need to reflect the fact that these are serious positions that require a serious time commitment and remunerate them properly."

She added: "The evidence is stark. The average age of a councillor in the UK is 60. That does not reflect the average age of the country.

"That's no disrespect to older councillors at all because they do a terrific job but in a democracy your council needs to reflect the people and working age people in particular are unable to become councillors because of the tremendous time pressure that isn't quite enough to be a full-time job, and to give up your day job, but is still enough to disrupt it as such that it is very difficult to keep your day job going."

The issue was initially raised by Cllr Roger Harmer (Lib Dems, Acocks Green) who said: "It seems to me to have got to the point where it's driving us, to do all of the things we are supposed to do in the amount of research and reading all of the papers and so on, that we are actually being driven to being full-time councillors, full-time professional councillors.

"Now that's not what we are set up to be, there's a dissonance there.

"I make no view of whether that's the right way to go or not, but with all the things we are supposed to do it seems to be the way we are being driven but not being it, and that seems to be an intrinsic problem."