Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to turn a disused school building into ten flats could be refused amid accusations that developers have backtracked on a promise to create a community hall.

It is the latest twist in the long-running planning wrangle over the Martineau Centre and surrounding playing fields in Harborne.

But after six years of debate and protests builder Persimmon Homes was in 2016 finally given the green light to build 142 homes on the site - as long as part of the historic Clock Tower building was set aside as a community hall.

Residents had called for the school to be reinstated and playing fields retained for the area's young people.

But the community hall proposal, as well as a donation to school sports facilities nearby, was offered as a compromise to get the housing plan through.

Now, with much of the housing estate finished, a new developer Luxury Design (Harborne) wants to turn the clock tower, the only original part of the school left, into ten town-houses and ditch the community hall.

The planning application, which goes before the council's planning committee on Thursday, July 5, has sparked protest from residents and local councillors.

Edgbaston MP Preet Gill MP has written to the planning department saying: "The scheme would result in the over-intensive use of the clock tower block and involves going back on the commitment to provide a community facility."

Local councillor John Clancy (Lab, Quinton) has also commented: "The proposal is fundamentally wrong and would result in a severe break down in trust between the community and the planning system."

Residents have also written 17 letters of objection over the loss of the promised community centre and over intensive development of the building.

According to a report to the planning committee, developer Luxury Design, which bought the mothballed clock tower building in 2017, has argued that the community centre was only a 'goodwill' gesture from Persimmon and there is no commitment to provide it.

But planning officer Ben Plenty disagrees and points out the community room was crucial to the planning committee agreeing the original scheme in 2014.

In recommending the committee refuse the new plan he concludes: "The scheme fails to provide for the community use which was an integral part of the planning consent.

"No effort of any sort has apparently been undertaken to ascertain what community use of the buildings could take place, amongst existing and new residents alike.

"As such, it would be premature and contrary to the very spirit of the consent to allow the loss of the community facility."