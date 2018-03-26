Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands Police recorded more than 50,000 incidents of domestic abuse and violence in a year, official figures have revealed.

But of the 52,363 reports in the year to March 2017, just 5,323 resulted in charges with 4,203 individuals being prosecuted.

The figures were highlighted as victims minister Dr Phillip Lee visited Birmingham to meet more than 100 professionals, police and charity staff working to combat domestic abuse in the city.

The Government is consulting over new laws to raise awareness of the problem, improve services for victims and severely reduce or wipe out the scourge of domestic violence.

Dr Lee said: “Domestic abuse is an appalling crime, which destroys too many lives.

“It is so important that we get this legislation right.

"Events such as this will help us understand how we can come together and end this devastating form of abuse, that can have a lifelong impact on its victims and on families.”

Among those he met was Maureen Connolly, of Birmingham & Solihull’s Women’s Aid.

“Through events like today we are ensuring we get the multi-agency and cross-government response needed to tackle this issue which devastates so many lives.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to shape legislation that has the potential to make real and effective change for women and children affected by abuse.

“We owe a duty to women and children brave enough to seek our support to match their courage and provide the necessary social and welfare infrastructure to enable them to be safe.”

Birmingham City Council last week adopted a new domestic violence strategy.

Councillors were told that 21 women had been killed in the last five years and the number of women classed as ‘high risk’ had increased from 473 in 2012 to 1,343 in 2017.

Backbench councillor Fiona Williams moved colleagues with an account of the violence she witnessed by her father against her mother.

”My brother and I would hear the violence when we were in bed. We would see the result on mom, her bruises, cuts and blood on her face,” she said.

The Birmingham conference was one of six being held across the country ahead of a new Domestic Abuse bill being published.

Proposals set out in the consultation included new domestic abuse protection orders to better shield victims against further abuse by enabling courts to impose a range of conditions on abusers.

Measures also included plans to toughen sentences in this area, including where the abuse involves or affects a child; and the creation of a Domestic Abuse Commissioner to hold the government to account.

Economic abuse will also be recognised for the first time as a type of domestic abuse, covering controlling circumstances in which victims have finances withheld, are denied access to employment or transport, or are forced to take out loans and enter into other financial contracts.