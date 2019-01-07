The video will start in 8 Cancel

A massive increase in the number of potholes reported by motorists in Wolverhampton has prompted the city's highways bosses to address the problem as a matter of urgency.

In the last two years alone, incidents of reported potholes have risen more than 50 per cent and now average around 1,500 per year.

Particular troubled roads cited by drivers in the city include Bushbury Lane, Oxley, especially near the KFC restaurant, and the nearby roundabout that connects Stafford Road with Three Tuns Lane.

Nationally, more than half-a-million potholes have been reported to local authorities in the last two years.

The RAC has already said it believes this increase is proof that the condition of UK roads is steadily worsening.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton City Council said full details of how to report potholes were available on its website at wolverhampton.gov.uk

The council's Scrutiny Board is set to discuss the matter at a meeting next week.