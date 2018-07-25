Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail commuters have called for more digital and smart phone tickets as well as a more simple fare system.

The call cames as rail industry chiefs met with Birmingham businesses and passenger groups to discuss overhauling fares.

But the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies and Network Rail, have stressed that their talks were about the way fares and tickets are issued, not about raising or lowering prices.

They heard that overwhelmingly Brummies want a fare system that is easier to understand, rather than the complex and fragmented ticket and service system currently in operation.

The Group is consulting over changes this summer before presenting proposals to Government for approval in October.

The current fare regulations were set up in 1995 and are hopelessly outdated leading to the current situation where there are 55 million different fares available on UK railways.

There is now more demand for online tickets for example as well as more flexible tickets to help the increasing number of self-employed and part-time workers.

The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce is one of the organisations lobbying for changes which help the city’s business community.

Chief executive Paul Faulkner said: “A simple to use, easier fares system is urgently needed to better reflect the way people work today. It will benefit every business who uses the railway whether they rely on it every day or use it only a few times a year.

“A more predictable and transparent fares system will help boost confidence and trust amongst businesses.”

The call came as new research from KPMG shows that residents in the West Midlands are twice as likely to prefer digital over printed tickets and are almost six per cent more likely than the UK average to want a digital future ticketing system.

The proposals will have to be revenue neutral so that although some fares will rise and others fall the over all income will remain the same.

A key consideration will be whether to offer more stable prices even if it means restricting ‘early bird’ and ‘last-minute’ ticket deals for travellers.

Robert Nisbet, regional director of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The rail industry is running this consultation to ensure that passengers, communities, and businesses in Birmingham and the West Midlands have their say on building an easier fares system fit for the future.

“Reforming the rules about how tickets and fares are sold has the potential to transform the buying experience for our customers in the West Midlands. Unpicking the regulation of a £10bn-a-year fares system that underpins such a vital public service means there are no quick-and-easy solutions but we are committed to working with government to deliver reform.”

To take part in consultation visit www.britainrunsonrail.co.uk/fares

Proposals include cutting jargon, clearer information about peak and off-peak times and better information about how people can use their ticket.