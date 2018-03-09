Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has said he is "absolutely committed" to getting passenger trains running on the Camp Hill line again.

Speaking after a meeting with rail and transport chiefs in Moseley, the Conservative Cabinet minister also promised to help restore the much-needed rail service as soon as possible.

He spent yesterday in the West Midlands viewing progress on the Brierley Hill metro extension, examining the case to restore passenger trains on the Walsall to Wolverhampton line and popping into Moor Street station in Birmingham for a briefing before heading to Moseley.

The Camp Hill line runs through south Birmingham via Kings Heath and Moseley and into Saltley and is predominantly a freight line but does carry some passenger services.

These are intercity services and do not pick up in these two key suburbs which has prompted calls for decades to reintroduce stops to this line in a bid to cut congestion in what are heavily populated areas.

A similar project to bring passenger stops to areas in the north of city around Fort Dunlop and Castle Bromwich could also be considered following another upgrade as part of the Midlands Rail Hub, in the Water Orton area.

Asked about the reinstatement of stations in Hazelwell, Kings Heath and Moseley, he replied: "I'm really optimistic we can deliver this and deliver this soon.

"I am absolutely committed to restoring some of the routes that were lost under Dr Beeching.

"You've got routes that are still there with freight trains running on them in what are busy city areas. It makes no sense at all to me not to restore passenger services.

"It's blindingly obvious this Moseley line and the Walsall to Wolverhampton line I visited earlier are places linking important centres and important commuter routes and there should be trains running on them.

"We are trying to deliver a revolution in commuter railways in Birmingham."

His comments followed discussions with representatives of Transport for West Midlands, Network Rail and West Midlands Railways as well as the region's mayor Andy Street.

And went further than earlier briefings and statements had suggested.

Mr Street, who has campaigned for the Moseley services to be restored, said these heavy rail, metro tram and sprint rapid bus developments on the way would help the city as it combated traffic congestion and pollution.

He has previously spoken in favour of introducing a congestion charge for Birmingham city centre, last year saying it was something the city would "have to do".