Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Criminals know the police don't have the resources to pursue them, the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police has warned.

The admission came as the force faces the prospect of losing £20 million from its budget, because it's been told by the Government to increase its contribution to employee pensions.

Chief constable Dave Thompson said the money was the equivalent of 500 police officer jobs.

In comments to the Guardian newspaper, he warned: "There is no question there will be more obvious rationing of services. The public can already see it is going on.

"We are already not pursuing crimes where we could find a suspect. We are doing things now that surprise me.

"We are struggling to deliver a service to the public. I think criminals are well aware now how stretched we are."

(Image: West Midlands Police)

And in comments to the West Midlands Strategic Policing and Crime Board, he said that he believed the Treasury was demanding extra payments into the pension scheme because it had got its sums wrong.

He said: "Our view quite simply is that the Treasury has worked this out wrong and our engagement nationally at the moment is to seek engagement with the treasury to understand what they are doing with police pension scheme.

"The silence has been deafening in the last two weeks and we are instigating more conversations with the treasury on this and we would like a response back on it."

Extra costs are being imposed on the police because the Government has changed the way it calculates how much public sector employers are expected to contribute to some pension schemes.

In the first year the extra cost to the West Midlands will be £8.6 million, and by the next financial year the extra annual cost to the police will be more than £20 million.

Mr Thompson told the Crime Board: "If that was equated to police officers it is a significant number I think we are approaching 500 officers clearly our intention would not be to try and do that."

Sara Thornton, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, has said the changes mean police forces across England and Wales might need to find an extra £417m in total by 2020/21.

Tom Watson, Labour MP for West Bromwich East and Labour's Deputy Leader, said: "The thin blue line of policing is now stretched to the point of breaking.



"The words of the Chief Constable are damning and it is nothing short of scandalous that budget cuts are leading to open rationing of the police service in the West Midlands.



"It makes a mockery of Theresa May’s claim that austerity is over.



"These pension shortfalls will remove another 500 desperately-needed officers from streets across the Black Country at a time of spiralling violent crime. Residents will be very worried by this. I can’t blame them.



"It is now clear for all to see that the Tories cannot be trusted to keep the public safe. The party that once claimed to be the party of law and order is now the party of crime and disorder."

It comes as the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, prepares to present his Budget statement on October 29.

(Image: PA)

Mr Hammond has come under pressure to give police more funding after years of cuts. Home Secretary Sajid Javid, MP for Bromsgrove, and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street are both reported to have lobbied the Chancellor to look again at police budgets.

However, it's been reported that Mr Hammond is reluctant to make more money available.

Crime is increasing in the West Midlands.

The number of violent crimes recorded by West Midlands police shot up by a fifth in the past 12 months , recent police figures show.

West Midlands Police recorded 61,124 violent crimes in a year. That's 167 violent crimes a day.

It's an increase from the figure of 50,699 violent crimes a year previously.

And it means violent crime in the area served by West Midlands Police, including Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country, is up by 20 per cent.

At the same time, the total number of offences, including violent crime, was up by 10 per cent.