A new discounted day ticket for the city’s tram network is being launched this weekend as it changes its name to West Midlands Metro.

The changeover, complete with new logo, marks the change in management of the tram with mayor Andy Street and his Transport for West Midlands organisation taking over from private company National Express.

It means a range of new fares and tickets are being launched on Sunday, June 24

These include:

A Metro-only day ticket costing £5.50 during peak times, and £4 after 9.30am weekdays and all day at weekends.

The group day ticket, currently £10 (for up to five adults or two adults and up to four children) is being reduced to £8.50 during the day and £5 after 6pm.

There are also reductions on many single and return fares - with prices being set to make finding change easier

The fares for single journeys are now £1, £2.50, £3.20 and £4 for adults (previously £1, £2.70, £3.30, £4.20) and return fares will be £2, £3.20, £5, £5.50 peak and £2, £3, £3.80 and £4. There are discounts for Swift card users.

Any season tickets purchased before June 24 will remain valid for travel until their expiry date. No changes will be made to season and the joint bus and tram tickets.

There are no timetable changes planned as a result of the switch over.

Tram lines are currently being extended in Wolverhampton city centre, Birmingham city centre and to Brierly Hill, with further routes being planned.

So Transport for West Midlands took management of the line in house to avoid complex contract negotiations with a private operator during this period of massive change and development. It also means that all profits will now be ploughed into the service.

It has set up a new wholly owned company, Midlands Metro Ltd (MML) to run the service.

TfWM boss cllr Roger Lawrence said: “This is a fantastic start from West Midlands Metro for passengers.

“Already they are seeing cheaper fares and new ticket products thanks to the flexibility and adaptability that delivering services through MML will provide.

“The network is expanding massively over the next few years, generating millions of pounds which will be ploughed back into the tram system for the benefit of passengers and taxpayers.”

MML’s director of operations, Carl Williams said: “We’re delighted to be taking up the reins at such an important time.

“The previous operator, National Express, has achieved a great deal in moving the tramway forward but it is now all about taking the Metro to a whole new level over the coming years.

“As we take over we’re making some exciting changes – introducing a new range of day and group tickets and even reducing the cost of some single and return fares.”

Future plans include a phone app to pay for tickets.

Transport for West Midlands is the public transport arm of the West Midlands Combined Authority - the coalition of councils from across the region. It is headed by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and his cabinet is made up of council leaders.

There are currently a number of West Midlands Metro schemes either in development or under way: