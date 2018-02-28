AN incredible 82 of Birmingham’s business, culture and political leaders have written an open letter to Channel 4 bosses pressing the case for the broadcaster to move to the city.
The letter, published in The Times newspaper, not only highlights Birmingham’s youth, diversity and creativity but points out that Channel 4 would be joining leading companies like HSBC in moving here.
The 82 names represent 1982 - the year that Channel 4 was launched in the UK.
Among those signing the letter are West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and representatives of the region’s universities and major arts organisations.
The letter points out that the Government’s consultation found 8 in ten people who responded were in favour of Channel 4’s relocation.
It says: “Channel 4 has been a pioneer, an innovator, a radical and a voice for diverse communities for a generation. It has pushed the boundaries of television formats and
continues to make programmes that attract new audiences. The nation needs this to continue.
“As one of the youngest and most diverse populations in Europe, we believe that the West Midlands would provide Channel 4 with an exciting new base to redefine its pioneering spirit, reflecting the face of modern Britain. The impact of basing programme commissioners in the heart of the country cannot be underestimated.”
It argues that the reduced costs of operating in Birmingham and close links to the city’s media centre, would also make sound business sense.
“It’s no accident that more inward investors are now choosing the West Midlands than any other region. More young professionals, too, are relocating to the West Midlands
from London, as they see a region able to offer them a career and a better lifestyle than they can currently enjoy in the capital.
“Arguably there has never been a more exciting time to live and work in the West Midlands. With the prospect of UK City of Culture in Coventry in 2021 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, Channel 4 has the opportunity to be at the heart of a new creative and cultural revolution in our country.”
And for Birmingham the impact would be a £5 billion boost to the local economy by 2030.
Who signed the letter?
Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor
Deborah Cadman, Chief Executive, West Midlands Combined Authority
Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council
Cllr George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council
Cllr Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Bob Sleigh, Leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
Jonathan Browning, Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership
Tim Pile, Chair of Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership
Stewart Towe CBE DL, Chairman of the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership
Sarah Middleton, Chief Executive of Black Country Consortium Ltd
Ian Austin, MP for Dudley North
Richard Burden, MP for Birmingham Northfield
Rt Hon Liam Byrne, MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill
Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow
Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield
Preet Kaur Gill, MP for Birmingham Edgbaston
Eddie Hughes, MP for Walsall North
Marcus Jones, MP for Nuneaton
Julian Knight, MP for Solihull
Jeremy Lefroy, MP for Stafford
Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch
Steve McCabe, MP for Selly Oak
Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East
Andrew Mitchell, MP for Sutton Coldfield
James Morris, MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis
Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby
Jess Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley
Emma Reynolds, MP for Wolverhampton North East
Caroline Spelman, MP for Meriden,
Craig Tracey, MP for North Warwickshire & Bedworth
Matt Western, MP for Warwick & Leamington
Bill Wiggin, MP for North Herefordshire
Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South
Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Birmingham Hippodrome
Judith Armstrong, CEO, Millennium Point
Steve Ball, Associate Director, Birmingham Repertory Theatre
Mark Beardmore, Senior Partner, Eversheds Sutherland
Mike Bradley, Chair, Campaign for Regional Broadcasting Midlands
Paul Bramwell, Managing Director, MediaCom
Robert Bray, Chief Executive, Edgbaston Priory Club
David Burbidge, Chairman, Burbidge & Son Ltd
Professor Alec Cameron, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Aston University
Sajida Carr, Programme Director, Creative Black Country
Andrew Cleaves, Principal & Chief Executive, Birmingham Metropolitan College
James Craig, Founder, Oval Real Estate Limited
Corin Crane, Chief Executive, Black Country Chamber of Commerce
Paul Davies, Producer/Managing Director, VYKA Ltd
Charles de Rohan, CEO, The Binding Site Group
Monique Deletant, Director, Dance Hub Birmingham
Sir David Eastwood, Vice-Chancellor, University of Birmingham
Adam Ellis-Morgan, Managing Partner, Rider Levett Bucknall
Paul Faulkner, CEO, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce
Liv Garfield, CEO, Severn Trent
Anisa Haghdadi, Founder and CEO, The Beatfreeks Collective,
Dr David Hardman MBE, CEO, Innovation Birmingham
Richard Hayhow, Director, Open Theatre
Sam Hope, Associate Dean, University of Wolverhampton,
Richard Howle, Director, The Ticket Factory/NEC
Paul James, Chief Commercial Officer, Birmingham Royal Ballet
Debbie Jardine, Interim Chief Executive, DanceXchange
Deborah Kermode, Chief Executive, mac Birmingham
Chris Loughran, Deputy Chair, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise
Partnership
Andrew Lovett, Chief Executive, Black Country Living Museum
Stephen Maddock, Chief Executive, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Lisa Mart, General Manager, The New Alexandra Theatre
Laura McMillan, Director of Operations and Legacy, Coventry City of Culture Trust
Michael Penn, Theatre Director, The Old Rep Theatre
Neil Rami, Chief Executive, West Midlands Growth Company
Nick Reed, CEO, Town Hall Symphony Hall
Marc Reeves, Editor, Trinity Mirror Midlands
Alan Rivett, Director, Warwick Arts Centre
David Roberts, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University
Stuart Rogers, Executive Director, Birmingham Repertory Theatre
Roger Shannon, Executive Producer and Professor of Film, Edge Hill University
Liam Smyth, Creative Producer, Creative Black Country and Sandwell Council of Voluntary
Organisations (SCVO)
Professor Robert J Stone, Chair in Interactive Multimedia Systems, University of Birmingham
Paul Thandi, CEO, NEC Group
Gary Topp, CEO, Culture Central
Jonnie Turpie MBE, Founder, Maverick TV
Nathan Wallis, Head of Strategic Communications, Wesleyan
Jonathan Watkins, Director, Ikon Gallery
Michael Whitby, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Birmingham