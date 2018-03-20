The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new bike share scheme will bring 5,000 cycles to the streets of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

It means the bikes will available for hire at a range of public places including rail stations, public squares and popular destinations.

It will be similar to London's Santander Cycles - formerly known as Boris Bikes.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has handed the five year contract to run the new scheme to company nextbike.

The first bikes will be installed in the busy centres of Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton this September with further areas to be added later.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "We will be working with nextbike and these bikes will be coming to the streets of Birmingham

over the summer.

"We're getting 5,000 starting this summer in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry and then the other four boroughs early next year."

Julian Scriven, managing director of nextbike UK said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing nextbikes to the people of the West

Midlands. We are able to offer the most technologically-advanced and forward-thinking bike-share scheme and fleet in the UK and it’s

amazing that the people of Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley, Solihull and Coventry will be able to benefit from."

The scheme is being funded by nextbike who are also looking to attract a commercial sponsor.

It is set to create 50 jobs in the region, including van drivers and mechanics. They will be working with Walsall based Steps to Work

charity to encourage young people and long term unemployed to apply.

Mr Scriven added: "On a personal note for me, I’m a local boy who grew up in the Midlands and ever since I joined next bike I knew I

wanted to bring the bikes back home. It’s going to be a very proud moment being able to use the scheme with my family and friends. I

can’t wait to see my mum and dad on a West Midlands nextbike."

How much does it cost

Annual membership to the scheme will cost just £30 per year, meaning riders can access the bikes for as little as 8p per day.

The first 30 minutes are usually free and charges apply per half hour after that.

Swift card members will be able to access the bikes as part of their regular subscription.

The bikes will also be free for the first 30 minutes to people who sign up to Whim - the new smart travel service that is launching in the Midlands next month.

Where will they be

The exact locations of docking stations are yet to be announced. The number in each of the seven boroughs will be;

Birmingham - 2,000

Coventry – 1,000

Wolverhampton – 750

Walsall – 325

Dudley - 325

Sandwell – 300

Solihull – 300

What will the bikes be like

The bikes feature advanced technology and enhanced security features, including integrated front locks and GPS tracking, that makes using

them easy for users.

They also have a low centre of gravity to make them easier to handle and are suitable for the majority of riders.