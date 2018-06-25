Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's construction boom faces a slowdown thanks to plans to charge lorries up to £100 per day to enter the city centre.

That's the warning from the Builders Merchants Federation following the unveiling of the clean air zone plan to charge high-polluting cars, buses and lorries coming into the city.

They say that the glut of development in the city centre could be impacted by the fees, which would raise the cost of construction and threaten the viability of some schemes.

The city centre skyline is littered with cranes and major projects under way at Paradise, Centenary Square, Snow Hill, Digbeth, the Jewellery Quarter and the HS2 rail development.

As well as major offices like the HBSC UK Bank and HMRC buildings at Arena Central, there are at least 5,000 flats planned.

Further large scale development is also due at the former Wholesale Markets site at Smithfield.

But the HGVs bringing in supplies could become a lot more expensive.

The Builders Merchants Federation said that, while it backed the aim of reducing pollution, the measures proposed could have a dramatic impact on building - particularly on smaller firms in the supply chain.

It said the £100 per lorry per day cost could make some marginal projects unviable or slow them down.

Federation chief executive John Newcomb said: "Builders merchants in Birmingham deliver vital materials and supplies that the local economy depends on all year round.

"Builders merchants have to use diesel HGVs in order to deliver heavy materials such as bricks and timber and it is crucial that important construction work is not slowed down by costly and crudely designed clean air aone charges.

"We urge Birmingham City Council to reconsider these plans and work closely with the building materials industry to ensure that construction projects are not put at threat and exempt HGVs from any clean air zone charge until low-emission alternatives are most widely available."

The city council is consulting on the clean air zone this summer before it finalises its proposal. The plan will be handed to the Government in September for approval and implemented at the start of 2020.

It has already suggested that small traders could be given help such as a discount or extra time to upgrade to cleaner vehicles.

Labour cabinet member responsible for the clean air zone policy Cllr Waseem Zaffar (Lozells) said Birmingham was, along with other major cities, lobbying government for support to mitigate the impact on businesses

He added: "We're not in the game to close businesses, we're not in the game to make taxi drivers unemployed.

"We want more investment in the city so we will do all we can to work alongside business to mitigate the impact of the clean air zone."