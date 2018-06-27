Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The brother of a Birmingham doctor killed while they were cycling together in Edgbaston last year will make an emotional return to the scene of the accident when he tackles the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run 2018.

Suzanna Bull was hit while cycling at the junction of Pershore Road and Edgbaston Road last October - just six days before she was due to take part in the city's half marathon.

Now her brother Drew, 35, will lead a group of family and friends running in her memory and raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital where she was on a GP training placement.

Drew was cycling with Suzanna when her bike was in collision with a lorry just a week after her 32nd birthday.

This year's Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run starts and finishes in the city centre and will take in sites such as the Selfridge's building, Edgbaston Stadium, Cannon Hill Park and Cadbury World.

The event date of October 14 is almost a year to the day since Suzanna died and the route will take Drew past the scene of the accident twice.

Earlier this month, the Government announced it had granted £1.3 million to build a new cycle lane and other traffic measures at the busy crossroads near Edgbaston Stadium where the accident happened.

Drew's running group will include girlfriend Amber Morrish and Suzanna's friends Sarah Martin, Haydn Griffith-Jones, Bashaar Boyce and wife Cath and the money raised is as a 'thank you' to the hospital for its support since Suzanna's death.

Great Run Company, which organises the city's annual 10k and half marathon races, has reserved two special numbers for Drew and Amber to wear on the day.

Drew will wear 1985, the year of Suzanna's birth, and Amber will have 210 to mark her birthday - October 2.

Drew, who works as a GP in Bristol, said: "It will be a very emotional day.

"The half marathon route takes you down both sides of the Pershore Road so we'll go past the accident scene twice.

"It will be very hard but it may also be therapeutic and make us stronger.

"I did start picturing what it will be like but had to put it to the back of my mind because it was so upsetting.

"But I'm sure we'll be ready to face it when the day comes."

The pair, who both completed medical degrees at the University of Birmingham, took part in the Great Birmingham Run in 2014 and Drew said it was his girlfriend's idea to do the 2018 run in Suzanna's memory.

He added: "I honestly don't know what I'll do on the day.

"When I reach the scene, I may decide to stop and reflect or may get too emotional and sprint past.

"I'll probably do what feels natural on the day. One thing I will do is place flowers there the day before.

"Suzie had such a positive outlook on life. She was bubbly, adventurous, hard-working and put others first. I miss her terribly.

"When I applied to enter the run and typed in my reasons for taking part, I got very emotional. Things like that catch you off guard.

"I still wake up thinking 'I haven't spoken to my sister for a while, I must call her' or I watch a programme and think 'I must tell her about that'.

"Then I realise she's no longer with us."

The accident prompted calls for more to be done to ensure the safety of cyclists and a vigil was held in her memory the day after the 2017 Great Birmingham Run which saw hundreds of people, including Drew, cycle along Bristol Road and Pershore Road.

Reflecting on the accident, Drew says he still thinks about it every day.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

"When I realised what had happened, I was in total shock," he added.

"An ambulance arrived and tried to help. We headed to hospital and I was just hoping there was a small chance she would be OK but it wasn't to be.

"What was incredible (about the vigil) was most cyclists had never met Suzie but came out to honour her memory as they had a common cause.

"They were cyclists like her and knew what happened to her could happen to anyone.

"Going back to the scene so soon afterwards, especially on my bike, was really tough."

To sponsor Drew and his friends visit Justgiving.com/suzannabull.

How to enter the Great Birmingham Run

Entries are available on the Great Run website here.

The half marathon takes place on Sunday October 14, 2018 and entry costs £36 but there is a discount of £10 if you ran the Great Birmingham 10k in May.

Runners must be 17 or over on the day to take part.

You can also enter a team from your workplace in the Business Challenge - details here.

There are junior races taking place on Saturday October 13 at Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr.

The price is £10 per child, with the junior and mini runs taking place for ages three to 16.

Entry is also available on the Great Run website.