Leading Brexiteer Michael Gove has said he and the Vote Leave campaign did nothing wrong during the EU Referendum campaign.

The Conservative MP dismissed the recent allegations that the campaign breached spending rules and used stolen Facebook data to target voters as sour grapes from remain campaigners.

Mr Gove was one of the leading figures in the official Vote Leave Brexit campaign, alongside former Edgbaston MP Gisela Stuart and Boris Johnson.

During a local election campaign visit to the BirminghamLive office he was asked if he, or the Vote Leave campaign group, had done anything wrong.

“Absolutely not,” he replied.

“Firstly 17.4 million people voted to leave, it was a free and fair vote and we should respect that decision.

“From my point of view the most important thing now is to make sure that people from leave and remain work together in order to get the right outcome.”

He carried on: “But there are a small group of people who aren’t reconciled to the result and who are trying to find some sort of justification or explanation as to why they lost and they attribute their defeat to all manner of things.

“The truth is the British people weighed up the arguments and decided on balance we were better off outside the European Union.”

Asked if the Leave campaign broke the rules, used underhand tactics or stolen data he added: “Absolutely not. What we are seeing is people who find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that the country voted in a way they think is wrong.”

He said that the leave campaign put forward a ‘strong and compelling case’ and that the overwhelming proportion of people in the country just want the Government and EU to get on with the negotiations.

And he dismissed predictions of economic gloom, pointing out that similar fears following the Leave vote had not come to pass and that Britain and EU are working on a new free trade partnership.

On his own environment and food cabinet role, he addressed fears that our supermarkets will be flooded with chlorinated chicken and other low quality cheap food.

Mr Gove said he actually wanted to raise standards and added: “The British people want high animal welfare and environmental standards.”

The Vote Leave campaign has been embroiled in allegations that it broke election spending caps by directing funds through other campaign groups.

It has also been linked to the firm Cambridge Analytica, which is accused of using stolen Facebook data to influence voters.