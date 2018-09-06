Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leaving the European Union without a deal will damage UK-based carmakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has admitted.

But he said it would probably do more harm to the European Union.

He said: "It is clear that that would be harmful on both sides, but probably disproportionately on the other side."

Mr Raab, who is responsible for leading the UK's Brexit negotiations, made the comment as he told the House of Commons about the preparations the UK is making for a possible "no-deal" Brexit.

This would mean leaving the EU on March 29 next year without new arrangements in place on issues such as trade. The Government says it is confident of signing a deal, but is ready to quit the EU without one if needed.

Mark Pawsey, Conservative MP for Rugby, questioned Mr Raab, saying: "The continued success of the UK automotive industry is important in my constituency and throughout the West Midlands."

He said the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee had warned that carmakers need "friction-free" trade in components between the UK and Europe, because they have complex supply chains with parts bought in from other countries.

Mr Pawsey asked: "Can the Secretary of State reassure the House that that will be maintained?

"What is his assessment of the impact of a 10% tariff on cars, in the event of no deal, on a company such as Jaguar Land Rover?"

Mr Raab told him: "It must be the case ​that in any scenario, on all sides, we try to avoid - and we do avoid - any erection of new trade barriers.

"Given the continental supply of cars to this country, it is clear that that would be harmful on both sides, but probably disproportionately on the other side."

Earlier, Mr Raab told MPs that agreeing a deal with the EU was "our overriding priority", and said: "It remains the most likely outcome."

However, he said the Government was preparing "for the unlikely event that we do not reach a deal with the EU".

Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, where there is a major Jaguar car plant, said: "Jaguar Land Rover is the jewel in the crown of manufacturing excellence.

"The company is fiercely committed to Britain. But a bad Brexit puts its future at risk."