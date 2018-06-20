Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the biggest quiz nights in Birmingham's social calendar will return to the city later this year.

The 17th annual Brain Game is hosted by charity Marie Curie West Midlands and regularly attracts more than 500 participants.

Last year's event raised £180,000 for the charity's hospice in Solihull which provides care, advice and support for terminally ill patients and their families from around the region.

The 2018 quiz night will be hosted by comedian Mark Dolan who will be joined by other celebrities at the black tie dinner.

Charlotte Lindley, West Midlands hospice manager for Marie Curie, said: "Each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of all the guests who attend the Brain Game.

"Marie Curie is there to help those at the end of their life and to support their families through what can be a very difficult period.

"The funds raised at the Brain Game will help us to continue this vital work."

The quiz night takes place at the ICC in Broad Street on Thursday October 11 - for more information email amelia.barrett@mariecurie.org.uk or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/westmidlandsbraingame.