Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Civic Society has awarded a blue plaque to an organisation contributing to life in the city today for the first time in its history.

The plaques adorn locations across Birmingham but are normally reserved to mark places of significant historical interest or key past events.

But the heritage body has chosen to honour an organisation active in the city today as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations this year.

SIFA Fireside is a charity based in Digbeth which supports vulnerably housed and homeless adults in the city.

It was nominated for the blue plaque by pupils from Chandos Primary School, in Highgate, who also presented the award to staff.

Pupils from the school researched local organisations which they felt were worthy of recognition for the important work they did to make the city a better place to live.

SIFA Fireside's chief executive Carly Jones said: "We cover the whole journey of homelessness, from prevention (to) crises relief for those experiencing rough sleeping through to recovery and sustaining a settled life.

"We currently support around 160 people daily so the demand for our service is high.

"We're heavily reliant on the support of the community and the amazing people of Birmingham to keep these doors open.

"This prestigious award puts us on the map and is recognition for all the hard work, dedication and commitment the staff, volunteers and supporters bring to SIFA Fireside."

There are now 90 blue plaques across Birmingham and the society is creating an online map and trail as part of its 100th year celebrations and this latest is one of two special centenary plaques being awarded this year.

Chairman Gavin Orton added: "Our blue plaques scheme has been running in the city since the 1950s.

"Previous plaques have been awarded posthumously to important figures in the history of Birmingham (and) we don't accept nominations for anyone who has not been dead for at least 20 years.

"In our centenary year, we ran a project with Chandos Primary School to look for a new recipient....so we relaxed our usual 20-year rule for this special plaque.

"We are absolutely delighted to present SIFA Fireside with this Birmingham Civic Society Centenary blue plaque for the difference they are making in our city and hope it helps raise awareness for this amazing charity now and in the future."

Christine Cushing, chairwoman of the governors at Chandos Primary School, said: "Through working with the society on this project, the children have learnt how important it is we recognise and celebrate the great things that people do, and have done, to make Birmingham a better place to live.

"For the school, it is the start of a new relationship and we are looking forward to doing our bit to support this charity in practical ways in the future."