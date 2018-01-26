Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black and Asian young men have been wrongly convicted of serious crimes under “joint enterprise” rules, a former Cabinet Minister has warned.

Andrew Mitchell , Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield and a former Chief Whip, said “innocent people” are in jail after being convicted of crimes including murder.

He said: “Young people from ethnic communities have been, essentially, hoovered up for peripheral and in some cases even non-existent involvement in serious criminal acts.”

The MP warned “There is a wealth of evidence that suggests that joint enterprise has both convicted people in error and wholly disproportionately affected those who identify as black, Asian and minority ethnic.”

Some of those affected are currently serving mandatory life sentences of 22 years, he said.

Mr Mitchell is one of a number of MPs who say an injustice has been done to people convicted as a result of courts interpreting the law incorrectly.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that mistakes had been made. However, people convicted under the old rules are only allowed to appeal if the Court of Appeal considers that they have suffered “substantial injustice”.

Campaigners representing 800 people say there are people in prison who would not have been convicted, or may have been convicted of a lesser offence, if their cases were heard today - but who are not allowed to appeal.

It’s a results of a controversial rule known officially as “parasitical accessory liability”, and commonly known as joint enterprise.

Courts have always ruled that a person can be guilty of a crime if they deliberately encouraged or helped someone else to carry it out. But the joint enterprise rule meant that people could sometimes be found guilty of a crime simply on the grounds that they could have forseseen the possibility of someone else committing it.

For example, if two people committed a burglary and one of them committed murder during the course of that, the other person could also be found guilty of murder even if they did not intend to assist or encourage the killing.

The Supreme Court said in 2016 that the courts had taken a “wrong turn”, and confirmed that a person could only be guilty if they actually intended to help or encourage someone to carry out an offence.

But it said that the Court of Appeal would only grant permission to appeal if it considered the applicant had suffered “substantial injustice” and that “it will not do so simply because the law applied has now been declared to have been mistaken”.

Families of some of those convicted have launched a campaign called Joint Enterprise: Not Guilty by Association, known as JENGba.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Mitchell said: “It is no accident that the bulk of the prison population convicted under a joint enterprise doctrine is young BAME [black and minority ethnic] men.

"It is an uneasy and difficult truth that an association might exist unconsciously or otherwise in the minds of the police, prosecutors and juries between being a young ethnic minority male and being in a gang, and therefore being involved in forms of urban violence.

“Such findings are echoed by studies of the ethnic profile of prisoners convicted on the basis of joint enterprise. One study by the Centre for Crime and Justice Studies found that, for young people convicted under joint enterprise, nearly 60% were BAME.

“There is now a real suspicion that justice has miscarried in many joint enterprise cases. Juries were not directed on the correct law, even in the most serious of cases.

“The high standards of legal accuracy we are entitled to expect of our justice system have simply not been met. In such cases, we rightly expect the appeal system to function and to function effectively.”

Justice Minister Lucy Frazer said that while no appeals had been successful so far, a means to appeal did exist.

She rejected calls for legislation, saying the law on joint enterprise had not developed as a result of legislation in the first place but was a result of rulings and precedents set by the courts, known as case law.

Mr Mitchell called on the House of Commons Justice Committee, which monitors the work of the Ministry of Justice, to ensure Parliament has a chance to scrutinise the issue “so that we can be assured that justice has been delivered.”