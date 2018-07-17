The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham's trams are turning from pink and white to blue after being taken back under public ownership.

The first trams bearing the blue livery have taken to the tracks this week.

The changeover, complete with new logo, marks the change in management of the tram with mayor Andy Street and his Transport for West Midlands organisation taking over from private bus company National Express.

Now all the trams will be re-sprayed in the new colours over the coming weeks.

As well as new colours and name, fares were also given an overhaul .

These include:

A Metro-only day ticket costing £5.50 during peak times, and £4 after 9.30am weekdays and all day at weekends.

The group day ticket, currently £10 (for up to five adults or two adults and up to four children) is being reduced to £8.50 during the day and £5 after 6pm.

There are also reductions on many single and return fares - with prices being set to make finding change easier

The fares for single journeys are now £1, £2.50, £3.20 and £4 for adults (previously £1, £2.70, £3.30, £4.20) and return fares will be £2, £3.20, £5, £5.50 peak and £2, £3, £3.80 and £4. There are discounts for Swift card users.

The network is undergoing a period of major expansion with two extensions being built in Birmingham City Centre, new tracks being laid in Wolverhampton City Centre, the Wednesbury to Brierly Hill extension and firm proposals for a line to Birmingham Airport.

With all these changes on the way it was decided not to renew the contract with private operator National Express, so the service was taken back in house.

Speaking at the change over last month MML’s director of operations, Carl Williams said: “We’re delighted to be taking up the reins at such an important time.

“The previous operator, National Express, has achieved a great deal in moving the tramway forward but it is now all about taking the Metro to a whole new level over the coming years."

Future plans include the development of a phone app to pay for tickets.

Transport for West Midlands is the public transport arm of the West Midlands Combined Authority - the coalition of councils from across the region. It is headed by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and his cabinet is made up of council leaders.

There are currently a number of West Midlands Metro schemes either in development or under way: