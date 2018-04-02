The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham has paid a £25 million fee to the Commonwealth Games authorities to become the 2022 host city, it has been revealed.

As part of its winning bid, Birmingham agreed to a £20 million hosting fee, plus £5 million grant for development work, according the sports news website Inside the Games .

The hosting fee is £10 million more than the original host city Durban, which was stripped of the Games last year, offered to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Details emerged from the Gold Coast, Australia, where the Federation has gathered ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which are due to start on Wednesday.

Durban was dropped after it failed to meet deadlines for instalments on the £10.5 million fee it had agreed.

The CGF said the appointment of Birmingham had stabilised its own finances, which we hit hard by Durban's failure to pay up.

CGF chief operating officer Darren Hall told a meeting that the organisation’s ‘cash flow challenges were severely advanced,” before Birmingham was confirmed as host in December.

The £25 million is a small part of the estimated cost of about £750 million to host the Games .

Three-quarters of that funding is coming from the Government with the rest being funded by a range of local organisations including the West Midlands Combined Authority, the Greater Birmingham Local Enterprise Partnership and business backers.

The city council is looking to secure its contribution from a new hotel tax which would charge visitors to the city a small fee per room per night.

The council has consistently said it will not be diverting money from its revenue budget, which funds day-to-day services, on hosting the Games.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Birmingham is arriving in the Gold Coast to learn from the event.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham Anne Underwood will also take part in the closing ceremony on Sunday, April 15 where host city status will officially be handed to Birmingham.

That part of the ceremony will feature acts from our city performing both in the Gold Coast stadium and in Birmingham in front of an television audience of about 1 billion people.