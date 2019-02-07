Get the biggest Weekly Politics stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham MP Roger Godsiff will next week ask the House of Commons to vote for a second Brexit referendum.

He is to table an amendment calling for a referendum with three choices, including leaving the EU with Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement; leaving with no deal at all, or cancelling Brexit and staying in the EU.

It will be up to Commons Speaker John Bercow to decide whether the amendment is called for debate and a vote.

Mr Godsiff, Labour MP for Birmingham MP Hall Green, campaigned to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum. However, he has said he backs a referendum, partly because a majority in his constituency voted to remain in the EU.

His amendment would also state that there must be an extension of Article 50 - which means delaying Brexit - to provide time for a referendum, and for Parliament to approve legislation to put any Brexit agreement into effect.

MPs are set to hold a debate and series of votes on Thursday February 14 about progress made by Prime Minister Theresa May in her attempts to secure a Brexit withdrawal agreement. This is when Mr Godsiff hopes to put forward his proposal.

He is calling for a referendum using the "alternative vote" method, in which voters choose the options they support in order of preference.

This is designed to allow the referendum to have more than two choices, but still to provide a clear result.

His proposed amendment reads:

... this House believes that an extension to Article 50 should be requested in order to enable legislation, associated with any agreement, to be enacted and to enable any final agreement between the UK Government and the EU, once it has been approved by Parliament and mindful of the fact that the original decision was made by the electorate, not Parliament, to be put to a referendum of the electorate with 3 questions on the ballot paper, namely

to accept the agreement;

to reject the agreement and to leave the EU without an agreement;

or to reject the agreement and to remain in the EU

and that the voting take place using the alternative vote method whereby each of the 3 options are voted upon in preference and if a 50% majority is not achieved on the first ballot then the 2 preferences of the eliminated option are redistributed to achieve a majority outcome on the 2 ballot.

The Prime Minister is currently in Brussels attempting to persuade EU leaders to agree changes to the proposed Brexit withdrawal agreement, as she tries to make it acceptable to MPs.

She will deliver a statement on February 13 and the Commons will vote on a motion the next day. While the motion will state simply that the Commons has considered Mrs May's statement, it will be amendable - meaning that MPs such as Mr Godsiff will be able to put forward their own proposals for the House of Commons to vote on.

A similar process took place on January 29. However, on that occasion supporters of a second referendum, or so-called People's Vote, chose not to put forward an amendment because they believed it was certain to be rejected.

Instead, MPs backed an amendment stating that they opposed a "no-deal" Brexit - but rejected plans to delay Brexit if no deal is agreed.

They also backed an amendment stating that the Commons would support Mrs May's proposed Brexit withdrawal agreement if the "backstop" was replaced.

This is a plan to ensure there can be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, but critics say it could force the UK to stay in the EU's Customs Union without any way of leaving.