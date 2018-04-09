Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With memories of last summers protracted and damaging bins strike still fresh in the memories the refuse collection service is certainly going to be a key battleground in the up and coming Birmingham City Council election on May 3.

And the refuse and recycling policies from the political parties battling it out for the 101 seats are beginning to emerge.

So here we answer questions over which parties back weekly or fortnightly refuse collections.

Whether or not the service should be privatised or remain under council control.

And should the range of recycling be expanded - and if so which materials could be added.

Labour

Retain weekly bin collections .

Increase recycling and work closely with partners to reduce plastic waste.

Launch a Clean Streets Campaign working with community organisations and schools to promote behaviour change while increasing the number of enforcement officers and using mapping to target fly-tipping hotspots.

Over the longer term we will continue to modernise the waste collection and recycling service, investing £50 million in council tips and Tyseley Incinerator

Conservative

Retain weekly refuse collections

Increase Birmingham's appalling recycling rate by restoring free garden waste collections and introducing rewards for recycling

Also run trials of food waste collections, and expand recycling to include tetra packs and disposable coffee cups

We will drive improvement in the waste service by modernising the service and reviewing the service against the best performing collection services in the country

Increase cctv monitoring, litter wardens and dog wardens to stop fly-tipping and keep streets clean

Liberal Democrats

Privatisation: Break up bin service into three areas which would each be put out to contract

Relax the current rules on collections so that contractors knew their primary duty is to keep the streets clean.

Expand recycling services and reinstate street cleaning budgets.

Green Party

We would push to reduce unnecessary waste in the first place - cut down on single-use plastics, unnecessary packaging and so on.



We must do better on recycling, aiming towards a Zero Waste Birmingham. We would introduce food waste collections, easier home composting and look at anaerobic digestion technology.



Waste services are not currently good enough for households to get by with fortnightly collections – they must remain weekly



No privatisation of bin services - that will just result in refuse workers being paid poverty wages. We would seek to exit the Veolia contract requiring quotas of waste sent for incineration.

People Power Brum

Their People's Parliament backed keeping weekly bin collections

It was recognised that it’s an environmental priority to reduce the volume of household waste produced however it was felt that reducing bin collections now would simply lead to an increase in fly tipping.

Measures were discussed to change people’s behaviour, including expanding recycling collections and a financial incentive to recycle.

To finish, the People’s Parliament agreed a list of things that needed

to be researched before the issue is looked at again.