Birmingham City Council carers are to stage a three-and-a-half hour strike on Saturday, January 20 in protest over long hours continues.

The home carers, who visit the vulnerable and elderly have been locked in a dispute with the city council over changes to their working conditions since last summer.

As well as a walk out, which is designed to cause minimal impact on their cared-for residents, they will meet in Victoria Square at noon for a public rally.

Their union Unison says the low-paid women face the prospect of working three shifts spread over a 16 hour day to enable bosses to make 40 per cent cuts in the service .

But council bosses say the changes are necessary to provide a good effective service to residents.

UNISON Birmingham branch secretary Caroline Johnson said: “This inspirational group of women are being forced to take action because of cuts to services caused by this government.

“None of these workers want to take industrial action. They care about the people they support, which is why they are taking action in a way that minimises the harm to the people they care for. This really is a last resort.

“The staff are asking for the proposed rota to be withdrawn and replaced with a self rostering system.”

But Labour council health chief Paulette Hamilton responded: “It is really disappointing that Unison has decided to take this action.

“It is absolutely vital we make these changes because the current system simply does not provide a good enough service for our residents.

“Of course we all recognise that individual staff are committed and work hard to support the city’s residents, but the way that we currently deliver the service does not give good outcomes for them.

“Our care staff currently only support people for 60 per cent of their working day, while the best performing services typically spend 90-95 per cent of their time engaged in face-to- face care. This is not fair to our residents and cannot go on.”

She added that they have made concessions and achieved the cuts without compulsory redundancies and that they are working to ensure no one loses their care visits tomorrow.