Plans to charge high polluting private cars to enter Birmingham City Centre are ‘unimaginative’ and should be scrapped according to the city’s opposition Conservatives.

Instead Conservative leader Robert Alden has called for more innovative measures such as boosting public transport, reorganising freight deliveries and setting up park and ride schemes to reduce the numebr of polluting vehicles on city centre streets.

Cllr Alden (Cons, Erdington) dubbed the charge, which will cost drivers of older diesel and petrol cars up to £10 per day, a ‘travel tax’ and warned that some commuters could end up paying £2,800 per year.

He said: “Rather than coming up with an innovative plan to tackle pollution and ensure Birmingham hits the deadline to get our air clean by 2020, the Labour leadership has chosen to fall back on unimaginative taxing of private vehicles simply for going to work or shopping in the city centre.

"Of course the people who will suffer the most are those residents who cannot afford to buy a new modern car and who live in many parts of the city that don't have a good enough transport system."

He highlighted several measures outlined in the last Conservative local election manifesto including park and rides, urban freight consolidation sites, using the canals to take freight, improved public transport or putting in green infrastructure to clean our air.

“Their blinkered solution of simply taxing people more has left Birmingham residents facing potential bills of over £2,800 a year just to travel to work.”

Meanwhile Birmingham's Green Party councillor has dubbed the charge a 'sticking plaster solution' and called for greater investment in public transport and cycling.

Cllr Julien Pritchard (Druid's Heath and Monyhull) said: "Action on air pollution from Birmingham City Council is long overdue. It's been considered 'too hard' for many years, resulting in thousands of early deaths."

"Because no action has been taken before now, it means the only way the council can avoid breaking the law, is to urgently introduce a charging system aimed at the most polluting vehicles.

“However - just passing the buck onto individuals with older cars, is a sticking plaster solution.

"We need to give people convenient travel options by investing much more in public transport, walking and cycling. Otherwise in a few years’ time, we’ll just go back over the dirty air limits, as road journeys continue to increase.”

Lib Dem group leader Jon Hunt,(Perry Barr) was also critical. "It looks like a sledgehammer solution to crack a nut and it is not even clear it is going to achieve what it sets out in reducing pollution by the deadline."

He highlighted the fact that several of the most polluted areas in the city, on the ring road at Dartmouth Circus and Garrison island could get worse as cars are diverted around the clear air zone.

The British Lung Foundation is campaigning for cleaner air on behalf of people with lung disease and breathing problems.

The charity's director of policy Alison Cook said: “This is a huge step forward for Birmingham.

"Over the last few years, the damaging health effects of air pollution have been laid bare; we know it’s linked to lung cancer, respiratory disease, stroke and heart disease.

"Now it’s time to act. Introducing charging clean air zones is the most effective way to tackle dirty air, and so we’re pleased to see this proposal in Birmingham’s clean air plans.”

Chris Crean, regional spokeman for Friends of the Earth added: "It's really encouraging Birmingham City Council has finally come forward with draft plans for a clear air zone. As ever the devil will be in the detail and we will have to see what it says.

"Air pollution is a problem we have to deal with and we have to deal with now. But it can't just be Birmingham, it should be across the country. We need real leadership from central Government and we also need other local authorities to follow Birmingham."