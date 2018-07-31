Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaign group Birmingham Civic Society has appointed its youngest ever chairman.

Amelia Ladbrook has been chosen to take over the role by the board of the heritage body which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The 26-year-old, who is a marketing co-ordinator for professional services firm Leonard Curtis in Birmingham, will succeed Jewellery Quarter-based architect Gavin Orton in November, initially for two years.

She is also the youngest person to be appointed chairman of any civic society in England.

Ms Ladbrook became Birmingham Civic Society's youngest trustee in 2016 and helped to run its citizenship and membership committees and chaired the society's events committee.

The society said her appointment was credit to her work in trying to engage a younger audience in the group which campaigns to maintain and promote the city's civic heritage.

(Image: Anne-Marie Hayes)

It said it was essential Birmingham's status as the youngest city in Europe was reflected in both the work of the society and wider community as a whole.

Ms Ladbrook said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Birmingham Civic Society into its next 100 years after a fantastic year of celebrating our centenary.

"The society truly works towards making Birmingham a better place for everyone and I am looking forward to working with people across the region to continue this work."

Mr Orton added: "I am delighted to be handing over the baton to Amelia in November.

"Amelia got stuck right into the society when she became a trustee.

"She is full of energy, passion and drive in making Birmingham a better place for everyone - both through the society and other roles that she has.

"It has been a pleasure working with her and the other trustees over recent years and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with her as she leads the Society in years to come."