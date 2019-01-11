Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham City Council watchdog is finally set for long-overdue dissolution despite remaining concerns about how the authority is being run.

The Birmingham Independent Improvement Panel was set up by the government in January 2015 on the back of the damning review by Sir Bob Kerslake which highlighted major issues around the governance of the council.

Today (Friday, January 11) the co-ordinating scrutiny committee, which includes the other scrutiny chairs, was told that the panel is set to cease in March.

It was only ever intended to last for six to 12 months.

But a number of fears remain about how the council operates.

Former leader Cllr Sir Albert Bore (Lab, Ladywood), chair of the resources committee, said he was writing to the cabinet to express concerns about whether cabinet members were 'fully briefed' on the implications of certain decisions.

While Cllr Tahir Ali (Lab, Nechells), economy and skills chair, said the recent controversy around payments to GMB bin workers - triggering industrial action - suggested the council's 'culture has not changed'.

Cllr Debbie Clancy (Longbridge and West Heath), deputy leader of the opposition Conservative group, raised concerns about the effectiveness of the 'call-in' process to challenge cabinet decisions.

It comes in a week where the Tories have been particularly unsuccessful through that mechanism, notably failing in moves to block the Clean Air Zone and a new policy proposal for the school transport service.

Cllr Roger Harmer (Lib Dems, Acocks Green) argued the role of councillors and their workload had to be reviewed because of increasing demands over the last decade.

He also challenged a council improvement plan report which, using a green, amber and red rating system, stated that out of more than 40 performance targets all of them were either green or amber - achieved or on track.

Cllr Harmer said: "I don't believe it. There is either a lack of honesty or over-optimism. I can't believe that there is nothing that deserves a red status (off track)."

Cllr Mohammed Aikhlaq (Lab, Ward End), children's social care chair, also raised issue with councillors ducking meetings saying his committee had been 'poorly attended' this year.

Steve Robinson, from the panel, said: "It is now four years since the independent improvement panel was set up.

"The intention at the beginning was to assist for six months up to a year, you see we are well over time in our existence.

"The intention is to stand down in March this year.

"It is fair to say the council is in the foothills of a long journey if it wants to get where it wants to be and be a world leading council."

He added: "Many foundation stones are in place. There is an emerging senior team coming to completion.

"There is better financial management of the resources.

"Many other improvements need to take place.

"It is too early in the process to say there are lots of outcomes being achieved for the benefit of the residents.

"It is important the council going forward is sustainable and has in place a constructive framework to hold cabinet and executive to account."