Tenants in Kings Norton have taken the keys to the 3,000 new home built since the city council relaunched its building programme in 2010.

Council Labour leader Ian Ward handed the keys to the new four bedroom property in Teviot Grove, Kings Norton to the new tenants.

It marked a major landmark for the Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust (BMHT), the council's house building organisation which has become the city's largest developer of new homes. It is responsible for between 20 and 25 per cent of new homes in Birmingham.

Of those 3,000 new homes 1,714 have been rented and the remaining 1,286 sold - with proceeds ploughed into new building.

The city council has plans to increase the rate of construction rate to at least 500 per year - if not more.

Cllr Ian ward said, "Thanks to the continued success of BMHT, the city council is the largest housing developer in the city and has now completed its 3,000th home in Birmingham.

"If the Government are serious about tackling the housing crisis, they really do need to invest in local authorities and in solutions like BMHT, because we are the answer to this problem.

"If anybody from Government wants to see how it's done and how local authorities can be successful in providing quality homes for a growing population, they're more than welcome to come to Birmingham."

Moving forward, the Council has more than 367 homes under construction on sites across the city, with a further 264 due to start on site later this year.

Council cabinet member for housing Sharon Thompson said, "This achievement represents so much more than the bringing together of bricks and mortar.

"Housing has a proven impact on people's physical health, mental health and on educational attainment as well as many other aspects of people’s lives. The 3,000 homes built have transformed lives across this city and we will be continuing to work with our partners to ensure that we will reach our goal of 2,000 more properties built over the next four years.”

Council house building in Birmingham had all but stopped during the 1980s as the Government sought to promote more private home ownership.

The right to buy policy has also seen the stock of council housing halve in that time.

But in 2009 the council set up the BMHT to get the city building again following the slump in construction due to the financial crash. It was helped by a loosening of Government regulations which allowed the BMHT to plough sales income into new building.

It is now the country's largest council house builder and looking to expand further to help meet the shortfall of housing in the city.

Martin Bessant, regional director for developer Kier Living which has built many of the new homes, added: “Delivering the 3,000th home at our Kings Norton development marks an important milestone for the Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust’s delivery of vital new homes in the area. "Working collaboratively with the council over the last eight years, we are proud of all the high quality houses we have built that people are pleased to call home.”