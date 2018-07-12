Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council bosses have finally vowed to publish a report assessing the impact of Brexit on Birmingham - but not the 'secret' one which was shelved two years ago.

Birmingham City Council has made a final ruling stating it would not be in the public interest to release the original document which was drafted prior to referendum in 2016 exploring the implications of a leave vote for the city.

The authority declared the position has now 'significantly moved on' and described the report as 'obsolete'.

(Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

However, with the UK set to formally leave the European Union in less than 12 months, the council has now pledged to produce an updated impact assessment, alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), businesses and academics, which will be published at a later date.

It comes after the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) revealed the existence of the original mystery report and has since lobbied the council for its release.

Both opposition group leaders Cllrs Rob Alden (Cons) and Jon Hunt (Lib Dems) have also probed the Labour-run council on the issue.

The report was produced by the council's European and International Affairs team but former chief executive Mark Rogers made the decision not to release it in case it influenced the public vote.

But it never progressed further than a draft stage and was ultimately shelved.

The council has since twice declined a Freedom of Information request for its release by the LDRS under section 36 of the legislation stating it would 'prejudice the effective conduct of public affairs'.

After challenging the initial decision council lawyers have since applied a 'public interest test'.

The latest response said: "The council recognises that there are significant public interest arguments in favour of disclosure, including the general presumption of openness underlying the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) and that the public deserve the full facts on Brexit.

"The council also recognises that there are significant countervailing arguments against disclosure, including the obsolete nature of the draft Brexit report and the council would caution that this unfinished draft background report from before the referendum is not disclosed as it would not be in the public interest.

"Furthermore, the position has now significantly moved on.

"The result of the referendum was to leave the EU and the council are now working with the combined authority, businesses, academics and other partners to assess the implications of Brexit.

"Once the full implications become known the council will no doubt require further analysis on what it will mean for Birmingham and the wider region, therefore, the council are currently not in a position to disclose the draft Brexit report as it would not be in the public interest.

"The council had to balance the public interest in withholding the information against the public interest in disclosure and considered these factors in deciding where the public interest lay.

"The council decided the public interest in maintaining the exemption substantially outweighs the public interest in disclosing the information."

Earlier this month Cllr Alden submitted a formal written question to deputy council leader Brigid Jones arguing that elected members at the very least had a right to see the report even if it remained confidential.

In response Cllr Jones wrote: "The council requires a safe space to consider and explore policy options in private before progressing any matter for decision or making available in the public domain."

She added: "Once the full implications become known an impact assessment will be undertaken to understand what it will mean for Birmingham and the wider region.

"Before the report is publicised it will first be shared with group leaders and then elected members."

While back in June Cllr Hunt also queried the report in a written question stating 'aren't the public entitled to have the full facts?'.

On that occasion council leader Ian Ward replied: "I agree that the public deserve the full facts on Brexit, and would caution that this unfinished draft background report from before the referendum does not supply that."