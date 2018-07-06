Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham lawyer John Crabtree has been appointed chairman of the 2022 Commonwealth Games organising committee.

Mr Crabtree has played a key part in the public life of Birmingham and the region with a range of high-profile roles over many years.

He is currently serving as the Lord Lieutenant for the West Midlands, the Queen's representative in the region, and chairs the improvement panel overseeing Birmingham City Council's performance.

Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Mr Crabtree as £20,000-per-year chairman to ensure the 2022 Games were delivered on time and on budget. The Government is providing three-quarters of the funding for the Games.

It is a similar role to that played by Lord Coe for the London 2012 Olympics.

Sports minister Tracey Crouch said: "Birmingham 2022 will be an incredible moment for the city and leave a lasting economic and sporting legacy.

"I am delighted that John has been appointed as chair.

"Not only is he passionate about delivering an outstanding event for the whole of the Commonwealth, he also brings with him a wealth of business experience and local knowledge to ensure we maximise the benefits for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the whole UK."

Mr Crabtree added: "I was thrilled to be selected for this role and to be so directly involved in such a wonderful opportunity for the region."

One of his key early duties will be to appoint a permanent chief executive to carry out the day-to-day running of the Games.

He will also help select a board of directors.

City council leader Ian Ward, who chaired the bid committee, said: "If we are to gain the benefits for Birmingham that hosting the Commonwealth Games can bring, it is crucial we have senior leadership and oversight to steer the project successfully.

"John was an outstanding candidate for the role and demonstrated a clear understanding of what the city needs from the Games - along with a wealth of knowledge and experience that can be applied to the planning and delivery of a major international event.

"As the chair of the bid team that won the Games for Birmingham, I see this appointment as a passing of the baton as the Games partners establish the eagerly awaited organising committee to start the preparations for 2022 in earnest and I look forward to working with John in the months and years to come."

Chairman of Commonwealth Games England Ian Metcalfe said: "John is passionate about sport and has anchored his life in the region.

"I know John recognises the unique opportunity that these Games present to communities across Birmingham, the West Midlands and the country as a whole.

"At a time when we are witnessing the impact of success on the world stage of our men's football team, I have no doubt that under John's leadership the Commonwealth Games will provide similar inspiration in the summer of 2022."

Who is John Crabtree OBE?

Mr Crabtree has enjoyed a long and varied career in the business and public life of the city.

He is currently chairman of Glenn Howells Architects, Real Estate Investors, Staffline Group, White & Black, Brandauer and Finch Consulting.

He is also director of Tara Developments and Worcester Warriors.

He is chairman of the Birmingham Independent Improvement Panel which oversees Birmingham City Council's implementation of the Kerslake Review recommendations.

Mr Crabtree is a former President of Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former chairman of Sense (2007-2017) and the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust (2001-2017).

He also served as a director of regional development agency Advantage West Midlands for seven years until its abolition in 2012.

In 2003, he was voted West Midlands Businessman of the Year, the following year he was voted UK Lawyer of the Year and has received lifetime achievement awards from the Birmingham Law Society and in 2012 and the Birmingham Post.

Mr Crabtree has also received honorary doctorates from University of Birmingham and Birmingham City University.

He was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant in 2005 and was High Sheriff of West Midlands in 2006/07.