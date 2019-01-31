Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An all-out bins strike in Birmingham moved a step closer after union bosses gave the council a 24-hour deadline to settle the issue.

The stakes were raised after Unite union leaders claimed members taking industrial action were being "blacklisted", with holiday requests denied.

Howard Beckett, on behalf of Unite, demanded the city council "drop the pound shop bully boy tactics".

The union called on the authority to settle the issue by Friday afternoon, February 1 - or see the crisis heighten.

The threat came after talks between both sides failed to settle the dispute, which has seen crews working to rule - leaving rubbish piled high in some streets.

The row is over claims that bin workers who did not take part in the 2017 strike were handed "secret" extra payments.

Now Unite has lodged Employment Tribunal claims, alleging members had again been "blacklisted" for taking industrial action.

Assistant general secretary, Mr Beckett said: "This dispute is entirely of Birmingham council’s making, following the decision to secretly pay extra money to a small group of workers who did not take strike action.

"Birmingham City Council officials need to take a long hard look at themselves and their misguided conduct.

"Unite has constructively engaged in talks to resolve the current dispute over ‘secret’ payments that were made to refuse workers who did not strike in 2017’s bin dispute.

"Yet the council, not content with threatening the use Tory anti-trade union laws, is once again penalising workers for taking lawful industrial action by denying their requests for holiday.

"This is yet another example of Unite members being discriminated against for taking lawful industrial action.

"The council should be under no illusion.

"Unite will not allow its members to be treated less favourably than other sections of the workforce, or sit back in the face of tactics designed to intimidate our members.

"We would urge the council to drop the pound shop bully boy tactics amid mounting legal costs and engage meaningfully with Unite to ensure that our members in the refuse service have parity with the rest of the workforce.

"If not resolved the people of Birmingham will not forgive the council for this dispute."

The latest dispute started on December 29, when the 300 bin workers affiliated to Unite started industrial action.

Unite claimed members of rival union GMB received an individual payment at the tail-end of the 2017 strike.

They claimed the payment to each GMB worker, thought to be up to £4,000 each, was to "reward" them for not taking part and amounted to 'blacklisting' of Unite members.

The city council and GMB both said the payments were in settlement of a legal claim by GMB around the council's failure to negotiate with members over changes to working practices.

Regarding today's Unite strike threat, a spokesman for Birmingham City Council said: "We utterly refute the allegations made and are extremely disappointed that the reasonable offer we have put forward has been rejected by Unite on behalf of their members.

"The Unite statement is not in the spirit of ongoing discussions at Acas, but we remain committed to resolving this dispute and the offer is still on the table.

"To be absolutely clear, we have not blacklisted or discriminated against Unite members. The council condemns blacklisting of any sort.

"As previously stated on a number of occasions, the payments to GMB members were properly made for a failure to consult during the talks that ended the 2017 dispute.

"We would urge Unite to continue talks as we want to resolve this matter, so citizens get the refuse collection service they rightly expect and deserve."