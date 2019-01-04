Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plan to build apartments on a car park on a key gateway into Walsall has been held up amid concerns refuse collectors would struggle to collect residents' rubbish.

Walsall Council's planning committee had been advised to grant permission to the building of a five storey block of 26 one and two bedroomed apartments on a car park on Bradford Street.

(Image: Google)

But members said expecting large wagons to negotiate the narrow Bradford Lane at the rear of the proposed development - where a bin store would be kept - could cause access problems.

They have now asked developers Bradford Street Developments Ltd to work with planning officers on alternative waste management strategy to allay worries.

The site sits in a conservation area that has become so run down that Historic England has listed it as being at risk.

The proposal also makes no provision for parking but the applicants believe the location near public car parks and transport links would alleviate the need.

(Image: Paisley Daily Express)

Planning agent Louise Leyland said: "We believe we have a well thought out scheme.

"The scheme we are putting forward does respect the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"There is no parking but the apartments would be 500 metres from the train station with the bus station even closer within walking distance.

"The loss of any units would make the scheme unviable. But we also think the lack of parking should be seen as a positive as it would encourage people to walk or cycle more. Cycle storage would be provided."

Committee chairman Mike Bird said unauthorised parking on Bradford Lane and the narrowness of the road would cause access issues for council refuse collectors.

Councillor Stephen Craddock added: "To suggest that you could get a bin lorry down that road is nonsensical.

"It would be better if they were discharging the bins on to the main Bradford Street."

Other committee members raised concerns about the lack of parking facilities, saying it was likely that some residents would have cars.

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

But Councillor Bird said: "We have to accept that town centre living is a thing now."

The committee agreed to defer the application until the next meeting on January 31 to allow officers to negotiate a new waste management plan.