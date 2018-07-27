The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Successive Conservative governments have favoured 'big developers over local people,' according to the outgoing chairman of Birmingham's planning committee.

Councillor Mike Sharpe (Pype Hayes) has announced his resignation as chair of Birmingham's planning committee, after six years in the post.

The Labour councillor is one of the most respected local politicians in Birmingham.

In 2006 he became Lord Mayor of the city, and just a year later made headline news after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from his wife .

The two were named Birmingham Mail local heroes in 2011, while Cllr Sharpe was handed a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s birthday honours list back in 2016.

And, in his resignation letter, the former soldier took a swipe at 'successive Conservative governments' for their approach to planning over the years.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the last six years as chair of the Planning Committee," Cllr Sharpe said.

"It has been a privilege to serve the city and its residents at such an exciting time in its history. I would like to thank current and past members of the committee from all the parties for their help and support.

"I would also like to give my personal thanks to the staff of the Planning Department for their loyalty to the city and their professionalism - despite continuing cut backs in staffing.

"There have been challenges given the pace of change and the government has not made things any easier.

"Planning is one of the areas that is at the forefront of local democracy and involvement.

"Successive Conservative governments have chosen to make it harder for the committee and local councillors to exercise that responsibility - sadly favouring big developers over local people in my view.

"I am looking forward to having more time to devote to the concerns of the people of Birches Green, Pype Hayes and Springthorpe - who were kind enough re-elect me in May of this year."

A successor to Mr Sharpe has not yet been announced by the council.