Average full time wages in Birmingham have risen by 4.5 per cent since 2017 - but women are still earning £6,500 a year less than men.
The median pre-tax salary for someone living in the city stood at £27,954 in 2018, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics today.
That is up from £26,738 in 2017 - an above-inflation rise of £1,216 in a year.
When those working part-time jobs are included, however, average annual earnings in Birmingham fall to £22,225.
And while the average man working a full-time job earns £30,577, for women that falls to £24,103.
It means Birmingham has a gender pay gap of £6,474 a year.
The data also reveals that the poorest 10 per cent of full-time workers earn less than £15,406 a year.
The richest 10 per cent, meanwhile, all earn more than £53,116.
The data does not imply that everyone in Birmingham got a pay rise of £1,216 a year.
It could also mean that people who were already in high-paying jobs moved into the area to live, or that large numbers of people switched to higher-paying jobs.
Across the UK, average earnings for full-time workers rose by 2.8 per cent.
The median wage increased from £28,759 to £29,574.
Average earnings for all workers - including those who work part-time - was £24,006.
The average for men working full-time stood at £31,834.
For women, it was £26,103 - some £5,731 less.
Unsurprisingly, perhaps, those living in London had the biggest average wages.
The median salary for someone living in Islington was £44,999 - the highest in the UK.
The lowest was in Boston, in Lincolnshire, with median earnings of just £21,523 a year.
The figures are from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings.
It is a survey carried out in April each year which the ONS describes as “the most comprehensive source of information on the structure of earnings in the UK”.
It is based on a sample of around 300,000 people, using data from HM Revenue and Customs’ PAYE records.