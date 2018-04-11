Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham can match if not improve on the Gold Coast for a sporting spectacle when it hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

The 2018 Games in Australia have been hailed as one of the best ever with athletes, spectators and TV viewers around the world enjoying the action.

And a team from Birmingham’s organising committee is currently out there to learn and bring ideas back for the 2022 Games.

Among them is Zena Wooldridge, director of sport for the University of Birmingham which is hosting the hockey and squash tournaments in 2022.

She has been checking out the competition at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with the facility here and apparently it’s one of the best Commonwealth Games facilities there’s ever been.

“I think we can at least match this, we’ve got the pitches, we’ve got the backdrop and we’ve got the space around the pitches to create that fantastic games experience for the players and spectators.”

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham Anne Underwood will be officially receiving the Commonwealth flag at the hand over ceremony on Sunday .

But before then she is visiting schools and meeting officials from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Queensland to forge closer links between the cities.

She said: “It is an honour and one of the highlights of my Mayoral year to be given the opportunity of representing Birmingham on an international stage when the eyes of the sporting world will be on the city

“But it is not just about the Handover Ceremony which will see Birmingham formally take on the role of Host City for the 2022 Games.

“I look forward to building links and connections for the city with the state of Queensland and the cities of Gold Coast and Brisbane, so we can develop and prosper together in the future.”

The Lord Mayor is joined on the trip by Keith Stokes-Smith, chairman of the Birmingham Commonwealth Association and President of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

He is also set to speak at the Trade 2018 event on the Gold Coast on April 13, addressing delegates during a roundtable and networking session on major events.

Mr Stokes-Smith said: “The Commonwealth Games are a fantastic opportunity for the city, at a time when new business and trade opportunities are being sought both locally and internationally.

“When the Games come to Birmingham in 2022, we’ll have a global platform to promote the city to the rest of the world and to underline the relevance of the modern Commonwealth for citizens.”

He added that Birmingham is planning a Business Expo in 2022 to maximise benefits from hosting the games.