The developers at the centre of a controversial scheme to build a shopping centre on playing fields in Sandwell say their plans will be available for public scrutiny.

Jeremy George Knight-Adams Plc have previously announced that they want to build a £200 million shopping centre on the site close to Junction 2 of the M5 – which could lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs.

The scheme at Lion Farm, Oldbury, which was first proposed in 2012, is opposed by campaigners who claimed decisions have been made behind closed doors.

Now the owner of the company, Jeremy Knight Adams, has given his own personal assurance that residents will be consulted about the plans.

He said: “Since I was last contacted in November my team has progressed on significant background work for this exciting opportunity that will deliver a step change for the people of Sandwell.

“When we are ready to present our designs we will embark on a full consultation exercise with all interested parties.”

The council has flatly denied protesters' claims and in a statement - following a protest by demonstrators last week - outlined the transparency of discussions.

It said the proposal had gone through a number of public council meetings including cabinet in January 2013 followed by full council in March 2013.

The authority added: "Details of the scheme were again in the public domain when a further cabinet report proposing the next steps was approved in November 2017.

"The proposals have been widely reported in the local media.”

A planning application for the proposal is expected to be lodged with Sandwell council later this year.