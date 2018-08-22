Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Airport’s historic first terminal building has been saved from being bulldozed, BirminghamLive can announce.

Opened by the Duchess of Kent in 1939, the iconic Elmdon Terminal and Control Tower building has now been given a protected status thanks to Historic England.

Made famous for its over-hanging canopies which resembled aeroplane wings, the Elmdon - which is also known as the Art Deco terminal - was last used in 1984.

Since then, though, it has specialised in private flight for wealthy individuals, VIPs and royalty as well as being used as offices for airport staff until its closure earlier this year.

In April, meanwhile, avid campaigners launched an online petition calling for the airport to either fix and restore the building or hand it over to an organisation for protection.

And Historic England has done exactly that, listing the Art Deco terminal at Grade II - joining the likes of Plymouth’s Royal Theatre to bring the number of listed buildings and sites in England to 400,000.

Grade II listed buildings are classed as buildings that are of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve them.

Simon Richards, acting managing director at Birmingham Airport, said: “We fully support the awarding of Grade II status for Elmdon in recognition of this historical building’s importance within the local community.

“The original terminal building when the airport first opened in 1939, it is a celebration of our aviation history, in an era where air travel was at its most glamorous.

“We would like to thank all those at Historic England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who were involved in making this happen.”

During its heyday, the original terminal building housed a public bar, tea lounge and restaurant - and its concrete ‘wings’ provided cover to passengers below and balconies for viewing flights.

Speaking in April, leading campaigner Chris Shaw, said: “Aircraft enthusiasts would be in heaven with the views of the airfield.

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

“Schoolchildren would also love visiting. Many Midlanders recall flying from the terminal, eating at the skyways restaurant on the balcony watching the flights come and go.

“This was aviation in its infancy.”

Chris also said: “We acknowledge the building is a headache for the airport but, at the same time, we believe we cannot let such a unique and historic building rot until the bulldozers are moved in.”