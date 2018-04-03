Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters and travellers who wish to jump from bus to tram to taxi and even bikes for hire can get their tickets in a single place under a new app being launched later this year.

The West Midlands public transport users will be the first region in the UK to get access to the Whim smartphone travel app - being marketed as the Spotify or Netflix of the transport world.

But the are looking for 500 travellers to sign up from today (April 3) to road test the app before a full roll out in the summer.

Whim already operates successfully in its home town of Helsinki where it has 20,000 registered users.

Commuter access various modes of transport in a single app for either a set monthly fee ranging from £99 to £349 or on a pay-as-you-go basis.

It has been launched in association with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), National Express, Gett Taxis, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, nextbike and other transport providers.

And will work with TfWM’s existing Swift card.

Whim founder Sampo Hietaenan said he is excited to be bringing Whim to the West Midlands.

He said: “We want to challenge the way people start to think about their journeys and let them see that vehicle ownership doesn’t have to be the only way forward. Whim offers a smart alternative for smart people,” said Mr Hietenan.

“On average, cars are parked up unused for about 80 per cent of the time – but we still have pay for them, sometimes in conjunction with other transport options too. Owning a car is actually a burden for many people but there’s been no realistic alternative until now.

“We are showing people that they don’t need to be so reliant on car ownership. Once people realise this, the benefits are huge – less traffic, less pollution, less stressful journeys, more space in our towns and cities thanks to fewer cars parked on the road.”

The app is rolling out to several new regions - with plans for launches in Belgium, the Netherlands and Singapore this year.

Mr Hietaanen continued: “We’re confident the West Midlands is a great place for us to launch Whim for the first time outside Finland. We’ve been very positively received and it’s been very clear from the start that the area is dynamic and open to partnership working and innovation.”