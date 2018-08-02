The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police want to install £700,000 worth of anti-terror measures at the force headquarters in Birmingham.

Plans have been submitted to the city council for a number of stainless steel bollards outside of Lloyd House at Colmore Circus Queensway to protect the building from cars mounting the pavement.

Two new gates, located behind one another, are proposed for the car park entrance and a 7.9ft tall fence would be built on the roof facing Weaman Street to prevent intruders approaching from the nearby Lumina high-rise development.

West Midlands Police declared the measures were vital given the 'severe' terror threat faced by the UK but stated they were not in response to any specific action towards force staff or the Lloyd House site.

A spokesman said: “The change to headquarters security is not in response to any specific threat to Lloyd House .

“The UK terrorism threat level remains at severe and Lloyd House is an iconic central Birmingham building.

"These security changes are a vital precautionary measure.

“We want to make access into the building for staff and officers as easy as possible while maintaining a high level of security and vigilance."

Planning documents state the entire perimeter must be protected which will see bollards placed no further than 3.2ft from each other.

It would mean railings at the corners of Snow Hill Queensway, Colmore Circus Queensway and Weaman Street are removed as well as the temporary concrete blocks near the entrances.

An application document, submitted by Associated Architects on the force's behalf, states: "The applicant has identified an operational need for additional protection measures to the perimeter of Lloyd House, its central headquarters building.

"Lloyd House is surrounded by major vehicular routes which connect Birmingham City Centre to the wider transport infrastructure of the West Midlands.

"The risk of vehicles mounting the pavement and causing damage to WMP property and infrastructure is significant and needs to be mitigated through the introduction of appropriate physical barriers."